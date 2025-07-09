A South African woman teaching English in South Korea had a humorous encounter with one of her students in her classroom

The young boy approached his teacher and questioned how real the wig she wore was by referring to AI

Briefly News contacted the teacher, who shared what prompted the boy to ask her about her hair and hair maintenance as a black woman in Korea

The innocent question not only made the teacher laugh but also locals social media users in the post's comment section

A South African teacher in Korea was questioned about her wig, receiving laughs online. Images: @thabymccoy / TikTok, The Good Brigade / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A South African woman, Thabisile Makhathini, working as a teacher in South Korea laughed when one of her curious students innocently asked whether the wig she had worn that day was real.

The young woman rocked long black hair which was parted down the middle.

In the TikTok video shared on her account on Monday, the English teacher is seen sitting at her desk when a boy, off-camera, asks her in Korean:

"Is this AI hair?"

The learner's question had Thabisile laughing before she said something in the boy's mother tongue.

She wrote in her post's caption:

"At least they understand how this works now."

Woman talks about her hair

Thabisile shared with Briefly News that her students are always curious.

"When they see me with a bob on a Monday and longer hair on a Tuesday, they get confused."

Referring to the boy, she noted with a laugh:

"He was asking because he didn’t understand how I constantly change my hair from the hair colour to length. Sometimes, I tell them black women are unicorns."

Briefly News also asked Thabisile about the significant pros and cons of maintaining her hair as a black woman in Korea:

"A win for me would be that I get to learn how to do my own hair since there are limited hairdressers where I live.

"The challenge is that it is very expensive to get braids or any other type of professional maintenance. So for many of us, it is more convenient to explore alternatives like sew-ins."

AI hair comment humours internet users

The Korean learner's question for his teacher had several South African social media users taking to the comment section with laughing emojis.

Mzansi online users laughed at the boy's question regarding his teacher's wig. Image: m-imagephotography

Source: Getty Images

@xoliswamakhanya35 jokingly said to Thabisile:

"Now you don’t have to explain yourself."

The young teacher responded to the TikTok user:

"I won’t get too excited. They’ll see me with a bob and still ask if I cut my hair."

@usergot711, who was in a similar situation, told the online community:

"I went from braids to a short curly wig. My students said, 'Teacher, you have gotten a haircut and a perm.'"

@ms.shazii laughed when they added in the post's comment section:

"Yoh, these kids will humble you, hey."

Referring to what the student had done after asking his teacher if she had AI hair, @ne_vaeh0 confessed to the public:

"The tapping would irk me so much."

Thabisile corrected the TikTok user, stating:

"He’s just pointing. He didn’t tap."

@breehjet shared with social media users in the comments:

"Last month, I took my wig off in front of my cat. I think I’ve traumatised her for life."

Take a look at the TikTok video here:

Source: Briefly News