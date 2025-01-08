A gent showed off his trendy buttons hairstyle in a viral TikTok and divided South Africans

The chap who has a healthy afro channelled his inner ASAP Rocky and went along with his hairstylist’s vision

Social media users were not sold on the idea and shared their thoughts in a thread of 11.6K comments

In 2024, braids and afros dominated South African hair trends, with one lady getting boho braids done for R5.5K.

South Africans had mixed emotions towards an artsy braid style. Image: @NickyLloyd

One chap also learned the skill of braiding hair and did his teenage sister’s knotless braids in one sitting.

Hairstylist creates new braid trend with buttons

A fashion-forward chap showed off his creativity when he collaborated with his hairstylist. The duo created a trendy and colourful style that had South Africans shaking their heads.

The pair might have gone too far with their invention, but some social media users likened their artsy look to rapper ASAP Rocky’s style. The Mzansi chap has a healthy afro that he plaited for this look.

His hairstylist then sewed in different shades of pink buttons to give it a much more exciting look.

Mzansi reacts to new braid trend in viral TikTok video

Social media users did not quite grasp the hairstyle and commented:

@Rheana 🎀 pointed out:

“Something ASAP Rocky would do.”

@prezzy was not having it:

“I thought we agreed to get serious this year.”

@chichibae was dusted:

“The spraying part got me like, what are you spraying.”

@Luthando💿 saw the vision:

“This would look nice for a photoshoot or runway model.”

@:) politely rejected the hairstyle:

“We don't deserve it; you can keep your trend.”

@adlay_ explained:

“For an event? Definitely. For an everyday look? I don't think sleeping with those is comfortable.”

