A lady who waited a decade to go back to school was not happy with how her hairstylist betrayed her on graduation day

She swallowed the lump in her throat to get through her big day, but her pictures still haunt her to this day

Mzansi did not quite see the imperfection in her appearance until the lady pointed it out in a now-viral TikTok video

Hazel finally opened up and shared the one thing that keeps her up at night with her internet besties.

A lady shared how she truly felt on her graduation day. Image: @hazel_mahazard

The lady confessed that her hairstylist almost ruined her big day by doing her dirty at the salon.

Lady shares story of hairstylist doing her dirty

Hazel waited 10 years to return to school and obtain her degree. Until her big day, she dreamed of the perfect graduation look.

She prayed everything would work out well on the day, and everything did, but her hair. She went in for a wig installation and wanted a slick ponytail for a clean girl look.

Her makeup was perfect for the T, but her lace shifted slightly. Although nobody really noticed the flaw, Hazel saw it as a huge faux pas that had the potential of ruining her big day.

She posed for her graduation photos and only posted them on TikTok to share her real feelings about how she felt about her appearance:

“I’m carrying on because life did not end after waiting 10 years to return to school and trusted your hairstylist but ended up with a lifted frontal wig on your graduation.”

See the graduation look below:

A lady opened up about how she truly felt about her graduation look.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s graduation look in viral TikTok

Social media users comforted the lady in a thread of 116 comments:

@uSparkle 🫧🍒 assured the lady:

“To be honest, we didn’t realise until you told us you looked beautiful.”

@Hazel replied:

“Thank you, mamas; I’m honestly just worried about the stage pictures. I went for the printouts for framing. I guess I must continue studying so that I can redo this again. It'll be better next time around.”

@Bulela Sokoti wrote:

“It’s not noticeable; the face card draws.”

@Kim Princy Mofokeng said:

“You really can’t tell.”

@koketso_bridgette1 commented:

“Don't allow that to ruin your day of celebration. We wouldn't tell if you didn't mention looking beautiful. Congratulations.”

