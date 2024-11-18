The Spirit of Ubuntu: Strangers Raise Big Bucks for Leopard Attack Survivor

A woman named Kathryn Powell survived a brutal leopard attack while preparing for her wedding

She sustained life-threatening injuries to her neck and leg and required funds for her treatment and a particular implant to help with the pain

Strangers on the internet were kind enough to reach into their pockets and raise nearly R100 000

After surviving a brutal leopard attack, a woman received monetary donations from strangers. Images: Christophe Lehenaff, RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

Even when people are strangers, they often open their hearts - and even their wallets - to support someone in need. In a display of this compassion, kind strangers came together to raise money for a woman who survived a terrifying leopard attack, helping her on her path to recovery.

Leopard attack makes woman stronger

A recently uploaded BackaBuddy campaign shared the story of Kathryn Powell, who survived a brutal attack at the paws of an injured male leopard outside her Sabi Sand home, which forms part of the Greater Kruger National Park, on 21 August 2022.

While preparing for her wedding to her partner Jason, the big cat pounced in Kathryn's direction, sinking its claws into her neck and leg. While the attack could have been fatal, the quick thinking and lifesaving actions of her neighbour and emergency responders helped Kathryn see another day.

Although she sustained life-threatening injuries, such as a nicked carotid artery, a torn femoral artery and muscle damage on her thigh, and went through intense treatments and surgeries, Kathryn made sure to walk down the aisle into Jason's arms.

Mzansi raises funds for leopard attack survivor

After seeing Kathryn's BackaBuddy campaign, which noted she needed funds for a neurostimulator, medical bills, trauma counselling for PTSD and rehabilitation treatments, people didn't hesitate to help the woman out financially.

So far, over R81 000 has been raised in honour of Kathryn.

Gabriella Finke, who donated, commented:

"I am constantly in awe of your courage, strength, and gentle kindness through all the highs and lows. Here’s to the continued journey of healing, one courageous step at a time."

Donating a whopping R10 000, Pa and Nana Garden said to Kathryn:

"Wishing you all the best for this procedure. You are in our thoughts. May this help you on your way forward."

Rebecca wrote for the woman to see:

"Thinking of you. You are an inspiration."

Lance and Anna told the brave survivor:

"The road to recovery is a long one. Here's to hoping our donation will get you there just a tad bit faster."

