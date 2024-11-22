Meet Angela Yeung: Woman Who Climbed Mountain in Icy Weather for GBVF Awareness

Angela Yeung, the founder of the Impilo Collection Foundation, summited Ama Dablam in Nepal to raise funds and awareness for GBVF victims

The entrepreneur shared with Briefly News how the summit affected her physically, emotionally and mentally

Angela also donated more than 100kg of scarves, shoes, stationery and clothes to Nepalese people in homeless shelters after her climb

Impilo Collection Foundation founder Angela Yeung summited Ama Dablam for a worthy cause. Images: Supplied

Many people passionately advocate for the causes they believe in, often taking extraordinary steps to raise awareness.

Among them, a South African woman summited a Himalayan mountain to spotlight and raise funds for Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Climbing for a cause

Angela (Chi Yee) Yeung, a professional jeweller, entrepreneur and founder of Impilo Collection Foundation (an NPO dedicated to supporting humanity through awareness and community engagement), spoke to Briefly News about her time in Nepal.

The brave woman summited Ama Dablam at 6 812 metres to break down the walls of shame surrounding GBVF and raise funds for an educational programme to support young women.

When asked how the summit affected her, Angela told the publication:

"It took a lot of time for training, sacrifice and preparation. During the climb from -15 degrees Celsius at Ama Dablam's base camp to summit day at -29 degrees Celsius, my skin was burnt and dry in the cold air and wind.

"It was very emotional during the climb, pushing my body to the ultimate limit. But mentally knowing my 'why' helped push me further to the top of Ama Dablam."

Take a look at Angela's time on the snowy mountain in the pictures below:

Helping the people of Nepal

After the daunting climb, Impilo extended its love to the Nepalese people. More than 100kg of clothes, shoes, stationery and scarves were given to people living in homeless shelters.

The entrepreneur shared with Briefly News:

"It was one of the highlights after the climb. Women in the shelters were abused, raped and thrown out on the street. They were so touched with tears after I explained the reason for my climb.

"I gifted them scarves to restore their dignity, and the children were happy with their stationery."

Angela Yeung shared her love with the people of Nepal. Image: Supplied

