Matthew Lani, the man who posed as a fake doctor on TikTok and was even arrested for trespassing, is reportedly homeless

He reportedly lost his home, car and source of income after his identity was exposed and is now living in a shelter with his mother

He also relies on the R370 Social Relief of Distress Grant, and South Africans were not compassionate

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Matthew Lani said he lost his home and is living in a shelter, relying on a R370 grant. Images: @AfricaFactsZone/X and Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG—Matthew Lani, the controversial TikTok user who pretended to be a doctor, reportedly lives in a shelter without a home.

Matthew Lani lives in a shelter

Matthew Lani made headlines when he was outed as a fake doctor. He was well known for posting content on TikTok, masquerading as a doctor. However, his charade ended when he claimed to have qualifications from Wits University and an international tertiary institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A TikTok video @goddez072 posted recently surfaced of Lani being interviewed. In the video, Lani said he lives in a shelter with his mother and relies on an R370 Social Relief of Distress Grant. He said that he lost his apartment and car after he was arrested for impersonating a doctor.

"I'm in a shelter now. I don't have a phone. I've been in a shelter for four months. It's challenging, but it's better than being homeless. When I decided to go to a shelter, I had to swallow my pride," he said.

View the video here:

Netizens not compassionate

South Africans on Facebook roasted him.

Troy Zikode said:

"We don't care. We all have challenges, but we don't go out looking for handouts. Sometimes, you must swallow your pride."

Vawulence MVP said:

"You reap what you sow."

Themba C-Seal Mathevula said:

"Instead of bettering his situation, he spends time on TikTok."

Gerhard Nel asked:

"Shouldn't he be behind bars?"

Mike Philips said:

"He can pretend to have a phone."

Relebogile Mabotja show defends hosting Lani

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Unpacked with Relebogile defended hosting Matthew Lani.

The show came under fire after he was interviewed as a psychology student with HIV. The show said it was not obligated to do a background check on its guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News