A SABC 3 show added its voice to the 'Dr' Matthew Lani saga after he was interviewed by them years ago

Unpacked with Relebogile gave him a platform to share his story, where he claimed he was a psychology student infected with HIV.

The show further said that they were not obliged to do a background check, something netizens did not appreciate

The 'Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja' show said that Dr Matthew Lani's qualifications were irrelevant to their interview. Images: @UnpackedShow/ @DrMatthewLani

One of the shows that 'Doctor' Matthew Lani was interviewed on during his media drive in 2021 to campaign for H.I.V. said that his qualifications were irrelevant to the show.

Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja responded after it was revealed that he appeared on the show and claimed that he was infected with H.I.V. by his boyfriend.

Fake doctor Matthew Lani was on media shows

According to media reports, Matthew Lani went on a media tour and conducted many interviews with various media houses and companies. He was interviewed by Talk Radio 702 and on SABC 3 by Relebogile Mabotja.

In an explosive media interview with Mabotja, conducted in 2021, Lani claimed he was studying Psychology in Johannesburg when he met an older man who infected him with H.I.V. IOL reports that he claimed that after being infected with H.I.V., his boyfriend kicked him out of their apartment. Watch the interview on YouTube here.

Show says his qualifications were not relevant

Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja released a statement on 12 October on their X (formerly Twitter) account @UnpackedShow. In the statement, the show said that Lani's qualifications were irrelevant to the episode.

“Matthew Lani came to 'Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja' to speak about being infected with HIV deliberately by his partner. He was joined by another guest who shared a similar story and experience. This episode was shot on 23 October and was broadcast on 21 November 2021. Matthew’s vocation and qualifications on a show of this nature, where human interest stories are covered from the guest's perspective, were irrelevant to the episode.”

The show further said that his vocation was part of his background information.

“There was no obligation for the team to verify this information as he was not invited as an expert but to speak on personal experience,” the show stated.

Mzansi slams the show

Netizens who commented on the show's tweet slammed the show.

Monsieur A.N.K. said:

“Lesson for future shows: verify people because the platform is too big.”

Ngconde Togu added:

“Arrogant statement. For all you know, he could be lying about his HIV status. As a tram, you should apologise to the viewers for not doing enough research on your guest and tell them how this won’t happen again.”

MJ MaXhosa remarked:

“Do background checks next time. Don’t take things at face value. Check credentials!”

Collen wrote:

“I personally doubt his experience was also real.”

