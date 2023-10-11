TikTok Doctor Matthew Lani has been exposed in the United States after Wits University outed him for claiming to be Dr Sanele Zingelwa

The university distanced themselves from him and the real Doctor Zingelwa, and the Gauteng Department of Health opened a case against him

Netizens felt humiliated by the man's shenanigans after his saga reached overseas

The real Dr Sanele Zingelwa spoke out against TikTok 'Dr' Matthew Lani for using his identity. Image: @nosybystanders/ TikTok and Sobzin Zingelwa/ Facebook

The infamous TikTok Doctor Matthew Lani has made it to the US TikTok after Wits University distanced itself from him.

Wits said they don’t have a Matthew Bongani Zingelwa or Sanele Zingelwa in their database. The real Doctor Sanele Zingelwa has also opened an identity fraud case against the fake doctor.

'Dr'don't Matthew Lani becomes US TikTok famous

US TikTok user @nosybystanders posted a video giving the lowdown on the TikTokker that made headlines after it was revealed that he was parading as a qualified doctor. 'Doctor' Matthew Lani was cast into the spotlight after he claimed that he has a medical qualification from Wits University and is also registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

He alleged that he registered under the name "Doctor Sanele Singelwa", which he claimed to be his real name. He also claimed that he worked at the Helen Joseph Hospital and regularly gave medical advice on social media. This was far from the truth. The real Doctor Sanele Zingelwa issued a statement saying that he did not know who the person was.

Real Doctor Sanele Zingelwa speaks out

“I have noted with dismay and shock a gentleman who has stolen my identity on the social media platform TikTok and has presented himself as a medical doctor in one of the health facilities in Gauteng.

“I must put it on record that I do not know the so-called “Dr Matthew Lani”. His actions have put a huge amount of strain on me and my family," he said.

He also noted that he opened a case of identity fraud with the South African Police Service. The Gauteng Department of Health also announced opening a criminal case against the fake doctor. Watch the video here:

South Africans embarrassed by phoney doctor

South African TikTokkers commented on the post.

Catarinah said:

“Bathong Dr Matthew. Isidima of the nation?”

Siya pointed out:

“And we warned him, but he carried on. Now we’re trending in other countries.”

D wrote:

“Dr Matthew just embarrassed us globally, bathong.”

Mahlodi cried:

“Dr Matthew, why are you embarrassing us? This is a family matter.”

Marcia_Chaoz remarked:

“Matewu, you have finally embarrassed us internationally.”

