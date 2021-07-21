Former radio talk show host Ngizwe Mchunu was denied bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday

Mchunu handed himself over to the police in Durban after learning that an arrest warrant was issued for his involvement in the instigation of riots last week

Mchunu is believed to be a flight risk and has access to a private plane, therefore the court denied his bail

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The Randburg Magistrate's Court has denied bail of one of the alleged instigators of last week's violent protests seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ngizwe Mchunu, who is a former Ukhozi FM radio personality, appeared in court for a brief hearing on Wednesday morning, two days after surrendering to Durban police, according to a report by EWN.

Former radio host Ngizwe Mchunu has have been denied bail by the Randburg Magistrate Court on Wednesday. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mchunu's case has been postponed until Wednesday next week.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

His arrest comes after Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, an acting minister in the Presidency, announced that six alleged instigators of last week's violence and looting had been apprehended, according to IOL.

According to eNCA, Mchunu's bail was denied because prosecutors believe that he is a flight risk. Mchunu is alleged to have access to a private jet which he used to travel between Gauteng and Durban as soon as he realised that the police were looking for him in connection to his "self-styled state of the nation addresses".

In his addresses, he called for former President Jacob Zuma to be released from prison or all hell would break loose. His statements will be further interrogated at his next bail hearing.

At his next bail hearing, the National Prosecuting Authority is anticipated to provide more information about the private jet he used and who they believe he was working with.

Zandile Gumede opens case against those sharing posts about her alleged involvement in riots

Briefly News previously reported that after various posts on social media accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede of being an instigator of the civil unrest in KZN, she has now opened a case of crimen injuria (a criminal law of unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another).

Gumede opened the case at the Mtshebheni police station in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal. Gumede's lawyer Bulelani Mazomba reportedly met with SAPS behind closed doors. Mazomba stated that he and Gumede have given police printouts of posts online with a sworn statement from the former mayor.

Gumede stated that she is being accused by 'faceless people'. She is a member of the KZN legislature.

SABC News reported that Gumede said the only place she could run to is a police station as the allegations made against her are untrue. She added that the claims need to be investigated so that those who have been spreading them will never do so again. She went on to share her sympathy with those who have suffered losses due to the civil unrest.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za