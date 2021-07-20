A number of social media posts have named former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as being an instigator of the civil unrest in KZN and Gauteng

Gumede has since gone to the Inanda police station in KZN to open a case of crimen injuria against those who accused her

Gumede and her lawyer met with police and handed over printouts of the posts to the police along with a sworn statement from the former mayor

After various posts on social media accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede of being an instigator of the civil unrest in KZN, she has now opened a case of crimen injuria (a criminal law of unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another).

Gumede opened the case at the Mtshebheni police station in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal. Gumede's lawyer Bulelani Mazomba reportedly met with SAPS behind closed doors. Mazomba stated that he and Gumede have given police printouts of posts online with a sworn statement from the former mayor.

Gumede stated that she is being accused by 'faceless people'. She is a member of the KZN legislature.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has opened a case of crimen injuria against 'faceless people' who stated she was an instigator of civil unrest. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

SABC News reported that Gumede said the only place she could run to is a police station as the allegations made against her are untrue. She added that the claims need to be investigated so that those who have been spreading them will never do so again. She went on to share her sympathy with those who have suffered losses due to the civil unrest.

The South African confirmed that Gumede opened the case on Monday, 19 July. The publication further explained that the crimen injuria case was against those who linked her to the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly.co.za