Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stated that the Presidency stands by the remarks made about the failed attempt at a coup

This follows Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's speech to Parliament in which she denied allegations of the above

Ntshavheni stated that any contrary views to the President's are not supported by facts as he has communicated with law enforcement agencies

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni recently stated that there is no truth that any of the unrest and violence in certain areas in South Africa was part of an insurgency.

Ntshavehni made the statement on Monday, 19 July after the apparent contradiction of government views. This follows Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's statement to Parliament over the weekend.

Mapisa-Nqakula alleged that there was no evidence that the violence and looting was an insurrection or a coup (a sudden or violent take over from government). She added that the SANDF was seeing signs of a counter-revolution brought forward by 'thuggery' and 'criminality'.

According to eNCA, Ntshavheni said that the Presidency wished to clarify the position of government as was said by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa previously stated that the civil unrest was a failed attempt at a coup or an insurrection.

The report continued by saying that Ramaphosa receive briefings from law enforcement agencies and has discussions with the national security council. Ntshavhni added that contrary views are not supported by facts nor does the Presidency know where they come from.

A report by SowetanLIVE confirmed that Ntshavheni dismissed the Defence Minister's remarks, stating that she was ill-informed. The acting minister in the Presidency went on to state that the issues in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have now been stabilised as no new incidents have been reported.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula contradicts President Cyril Ramaphosa

Previously, Briefly News reported that Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula spoke in a Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee and she stated that there was no proof that the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal was insurrection or a coup attempt.

This follows news that President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the recent violence in the two provinces was part of an insurrection. His comments were made on Friday evening when he addressed the nation.

The UDM's Bantu Holomisa posed the question to Mapisa-Nqakula about the possibility of a coup or an insurrection. The Defence Minister stated that neither a coup nor an insurrection was likely.

