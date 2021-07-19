Defence Minister Says There's No Evidence of a Coup, Contradicts the President

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Friday evening when he spoke about the unrest being a failed attempt at a coup

Ramaphosa reiterated this while speaking at an ANC Mandela Day event but Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula does not seem to be on the same page

Mapisa-Nqakula stated that there is no evidence of either an attempted coup or an insurrection, contradicting the president

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula spoke in a Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee and she stated that there was no proof that the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal was insurrection or a coup attempt (a sudden or violent take over from government).

This follows news that President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the recent violence in the two provinces was part of an insurrection. His comments were made on Friday evening when he addressed the nation.

The UDM's Bantu Holomisa posed the question to Mapisa-Nqakula about the possibility of a coup or an insurrection. The Defence Minister stated that neither a coup nor an insurrection was likely.

She continued by explaining that the military was recording signs of a 'counter-revolution' in combination with criminality and thuggery. This conflicts Ramaphosa's statement that the unrest was a failed attempt at an insurrection.

According to TimesLIVE, on the evening of Sunday, 18 July, Ramaphosa told the ANC Mandela Day event members that the unrest was coordinated, well-planned and deliberate. He added that it was an attack on the livelihoods of citizens, on democracy and the country's economy.

News24 reported that Mapisa-Nqakula stated that while the situation is unfortunate, the defence remains optimistic due to the deployment that has been put in place. The publication confirmed that Mapisa-Nqakula stated that there was no evidence indicating a coup or insurrection.

President Cyril Ramaphosa vows to defend South Africa's democracy

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Friday night. He had visited areas affected by the recent unrest that swept KwaZulu-Natal, namely Kwamashu, Mobeni, uMlazi and Springfield in Durban.

A South African battle within itself

The president said that the violent protests were nothing short of an attempted attack on the democratic institutions of the country.

He said that it is a battle that the country cannot afford to lose. He urged South Africans to unite and rebuild.

