Who is Dino Guilmette? Everything about Shayanna Jenkins' husband

Dino Guilmette is an American amateur boxer and bar owner based in Rhode Island. He came into the limelight in May 2018 after it was revealed he was the father of Shayanna Jenkins' unborn child. Shayanna was the fiancé of convicted NFL star Aaron Hernandez, and her pregnancy announcement came 13 months after his death.

Shayanna Jenkins started dating Dino Guilmette after Hernandez's death. Photo: @djg53197 on Instagram, Ted Fitzgerald on Getty Images (modified by author)

Shayanna Jenkins and former NFL player Aaron Hernandez had been dating since high school and planned to marry. Hernandez was a tight end for the New England Patriots before his arrest in 2013 for the fatal shooting of NFL athlete Odin Lloyd who was dating Shayanna's sister Shaneah. Aaron was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and took his own life a few days after his sentencing in April 2017. He was only 27.

Dino Guilmette's profile and bio summary

Full name Dino Guilmette Date of birth 11th August 1978 Age 44 years in 2023 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Cranston, Rhode Island, United States Current residence Rhode Island, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 10 inches Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Shayanna Jenkins Children Two daughters: Giselle Guilmette and Mia Guilmette Parents William Guilmette II and Dona Guilmette Siblings Eight Education University of Rhode Island (MBA), University of Florida Profession Boxer, model, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Who is Dino Guilmette?

Dino is an amateur boxer and entrepreneur based in Cranston, Rhode Island, United States. He established his bar in 1997 and has been described as a tough guy by his competitors. He takes part in local boxing matches around Rhode Island.

He graduated from the University of Rhode Island Feinstein Providence Campus in 2000 with a Master of Business Administration in Finance. Guilmette played football at the University of Florida but did not pursue it as a profession. From 2002 to 2003, Dino worked as a model for One Model Place.

How old is Dino Guilmette?

The entrepreneur was born on 11th August 1978 in Cranston, Rhode Island, United States. Dino Guilmette is 44 years of age in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Dino Guilmette's parents and siblings

Dino Guilmette's family. Photo: @djg53197 on Instagram (modified by author)

The bar owner was raised on Long Island, New York, by his parents, William Guilmette II and Dona Guilmette. Dino has eight siblings: Patti Davis, Debbie Ziadeh, Kathy Cipriano, Tammy, Michelle, Maria, Dina Patnaud, and William Guilmette III. His elder brother William passed away in 2016.

Dino Guilmette's wife

The entrepreneur's wife is American TV personality Shayanna Jenkins. The couple met through a mutual friend and had an instant connection. Dino's family was reportedly excited and felt Jenkins was the one. Dino has a connection with Jenkins' late fiancé Aaron Hernandez as they both played football at the University of Florida.

Dino Guilmette and Shayanna Jenkins welcomed their daughter Giselle Guilmette on 15th June 2018. Dino also has a daughter called Mia from a previous relationship, while Shayanna has another daughter, Avielle Janelle (born in 2012), whom she shares with the late NFL athlete Aaron Hernandez.

Dino Guilmette's net worth

Amateur boxer Dino Guilmette has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $2 million in 2023. Dino Guilmette's house and other assets are in Cranston, Rhode Island, United States.

Dino and Shayanna have a daughter together. Photo: @djg53197 on Instagram (modified by author)

Shayanna Jenkins and Dino Guilmette have built an adorable blended family. The entrepreneur has helped her cope with the loss of her fiancé Aaron Hernandez.

