Top 25 hottest NFL players of 2024: Ranking the most irresistible stars
The NFL is home to many talented, handsome, and attractive athletes. The hottest NFL players have a unique blend of charm, charisma, and stunning physical attributes. Their sizzling looks have left a lasting impression on their fans.
Some of the best-looking NFL players have won the hearts of beautiful actresses, models, and musicians. In addition to their physical attractions, they have showcased exceptional football skills.
Hottest NFL players of all time
Listing the hottest players is quite challenging because attractiveness is subjective. We reviewed multiple sources, such as Next Luxury and Ranker and compiled the 25 most attractive NFL players and their profiles.
It is not only looks that make a legendary player. To give you an idea of how determined these players are, Dino Babers explained the lifestyle of Jimmy Garoppolo, he said:
Jimmy didn’t own a car in college, so he would walk 30 minutes from his place to the football facility and still be the first one there, hours before the rest of his teammates. The day after a game, Jimmy was at the facility by 7 a.m. If there was a 6 a.m. workout, Jimmy would be there by 5:30, lifting weights. He was still in routine by sundown, cooking up chicken on a George Foreman Grill with a side of spinach and rice. His teammates called him “Leaves.”
It takes much more than good looks to become an NFL star. Based on various credible reports, these are the hottest NFL players, as voted by you.
25. Evan Engram - Jacksonville Jaguars
- Full name: Evan Michael Engram
- Age: 29 (as of 2024)
- College: University of Mississippi
- NFL draft: 2017
- Position: Tight end
Evan may not be the most talented NFL tight end on the planet, but he is often voted one of the most handsome players. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best tight ends in Jaguars history.
24. Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets
- Full name: Aaron Charles Rodgers
- Age: 40 (as of 2024)
- College: Butte College, University of California, Berkeley
- NFL draft: 2005
- Position: Quarterback
Rodgers is among the hot quarterbacks in the NFL. With nearly two decades of experience, he is a four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion.
23. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
- Full name: Jalen Alexander Hurts
- Age: 26 (as of 2024)
- College: University of Alabama, University of Oklahoma
- NFL draft: 2020
- Position: Quarterback
The Eagles signed Jalen in the 2020 NFL draft, and he has since been one of their key players. His attributes have captivated many fans.
22. Kevin Byard - Chicago Bears
- Full name: Kevin Leon Byard III
- Age: 31 (as of 2024)
- College: Middle Tennessee State University
- NFL draft: 2016
- Position: Safety
Since joining the Tennessee Titans in 2016, Byard has established himself among the brightest and most talented NFL safeties. He is currently with the Bears.
21. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
- Full name: Joshua Patrick Allen
- Age: 28 (as of 2024)
- College: Reedley College, University of Wyoming
- NFL draft: 2018
- Position: Quarterback
Allen ranks among the cutest NFL players in 2024. He has contributed a lot to the Buffalo Bills since joining them in 2018.
20. Michael Badgley - Detroit Lions
- Full name: Michael Badgley
- Age: 29 (as of 2024)
- College: University of Miami
- NFL draft: 2018
- Position: Placekicker
Michael "the Money Badger" is a handsome placekicker with vast experience. He has played for five teams in the league and entertained fans.
19. J.J. Watt - Retired
- Full name: Justin James Watt
- Age: 35 (as of 2024)
- College: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Central Michigan University
- NFL draft: 2011
- Position: Defensive end
Watt retired in 2022 after 12 seasons in the NFL, leaving behind an inspiring legacy. He is among those who captivated fans with their skills and impressive looks.
18. T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers
- Full name: Trent Jordan Watt
- Age: 29 (as of 2024)
- College: University of Wisconsin-Madison
- NFL draft: 2017
- Position: Linebacker
Trent Jordan is the younger brother of former footballer J.J. Watt. The siblings have set the internet ablaze with their stunning looks.
17. Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs
- Full name: Patrick Lavon Mahomes II
- Age: 28 (as of 2024)
- College: Texas Tech University
- NFL draft: 2017
- Position: Quarterback
The three-time Super Bowl champion has gained fame for his skills and cuteness. Patrick Mahomes is also a two-time NFL MVP and one of the most famous footballers.
16. Chase Claypool - Pittsburgh Steelers
- Full name: Chase Claypool
- Age: 26 (as of 2024)
- College: University of Notre Dame
- NFL draft: 2020
- Position: Wide receiver
The Canadian athlete has emerged as a fashion icon in sports, landing lucrative deals. He is known for his stylish cornrows and cute look.
15. Carl Nassib - Retired
- Full name: Carl Paul Nassib
- Age: 31 (as of 2024)
- College: Pennsylvania State University
- NFL draft: 2016
- Position: Defensive end, linebacker
The Penn State graduate is one of the best-looking former stars. Nassib spent seven seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2023. He told CBC News he wanted to focus on his company.
14. Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams
- Full name: Cooper Douglas Kupp
- Age: 31 (as of 2024)
- College: Eastern Washington University
- NFL draft: 2017
- Position: Wide receiver
The wide receiver has claimed record-setting heights because of his talent and skills. The LA Rams drafted Kupp in the 2017 NFL draft, and he continues to represent the team.
13. Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers
- Full name: Russell Carrington Wilson
- Age: 35 (as of 2024)
- College: University of Wisconsin-Madison, North Carolina State University
- NFL draft: 2012
- Position: Quarterback
Russell's infectious smile and stunning look make him one of the hottest NFL players. He married American singer and songwriter Ciara Princess Wilson.
12. Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers
- Full name: Adam John Thielen
- Age: 34 (as of 2024)
- College: Minnesota State University, Mankato
- NFL draft: Undrafted 2013
- Position: Wide receiver
The veteran receiver has been a standout contributor to the Panthers. He holds several league records and has a cute look.
11. Carson Wentz - Kansas City Chiefs
- Full name: Carson James Wentz
- Age: 31 (as of 2024)
- College: North Dakota State University
- NFL draft: Undrafted 2016
- Position: Quarterback
Carson has millions of followers on social media, including those who admire him. He is among the standout players at Kansas City Chiefs.
10. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
- Full name: Joseph Lee Burrow
- Age: 27
- College: Louisiana State University, Ohio State University
- NFL draft: Undrafted 2020
- Position: Quarterback
Burrow ranks among the top 10 hottest football players in 2024. The quarterback is known for wearing stylish fits and the latest fashion.
9. Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens
- Full name: Mark Andrews
- Age: 28
- College: The University of Oklahoma
- NFL draft: 2018
- Position: Tight end
Andrews is a talented tight end whose handsome face and muscular body have earned him admirers worldwide.
8. Jaire Alexander - Green Bay Packers
- Full name: Jaire Zakar Alexander
- Age: 27
- College: University of Louisville
- NFL draft: 2018
- Position: Cornerback
Alexander is an outstanding player on and off the field. Forbes ranked him among the best and highest-paid cornerbacks.
7. Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
- Full name: Travis Michael Kelce
- Age: 34
- College: University of Cincinnati
- NFL draft: 2013
- Position: Tight end
Travis Kelce has made recent headlines for several reasons, including his football skills, stunning look, and relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.
6. Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers
- Full name: Christian Jackson McCaffrey
- Age: 28
- College: Stanford University
- NFL draft: 2017
- Position: Running back
American footballer Christian McCaffrey is a talented and handsome NFL running back. He is dating former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.
5. Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals
- Full name: Tamaurice William Higgins
- Age: 25
- College: Clemson University
- NFL draft: 2020
- Position: Wide receiver
Higgins' cute face and impressive physique rank him among the most handsome NFL players in 2024. He is also one of the best wide receivers.
4. Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
- Full name: Saquon Rasul Quevis Barkley
- Age: 27
- College: The Pennsylvania State University
- NFL draft: 2018
- Position: Running back
Barkley has established himself among the standout NFL superstars. He was the face of the New York Giants before signing for the Eagles in March 2024.
3. Harrison Butker - Kansas City Chiefs
- Full name: Harrison Butker
- Age: 29
- College: Georgia Institute of Technology
- NFL draft: 2017
- Position: Placekicker
Butker is one of football's hottest kickers in 2024. He has a marvellous smile, fantastic hair, and one of the best beards in the league.
2. Odell Beckham Jr. - Miami Dolphins
- Full name: Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr.
- Age: 31
- College: Louisiana State University
- NFL draft: 2014
- Position: Wide receiver
OBJ is the most followed NFL superstar on Instagram, with over 18 million per Fan Arch as of September 2024. He penned a one-year contract with the Dolphins in May 2024.
1. Jimmy Garoppolo - Los Angeles Rams
- Full name: James Richard Garoppolo
- Age: 32
- College: Eastern Illinois University
- NFL draft: 2014
- Position: Quarterback
Jimmy G's infectious smile and adorable dimples have earned him millions of admirers. His attractiveness and football skills have earned lucrative deals with top brands.
Frequently asked questions
The NFL has some of the hottest athletes on earth, who have attracted attention worldwide. Here are some frequently asked questions about these players.
- Who is the best-looking guy in the NFL? Although handsomeness is relative, Jimmy Garoppolo is arguably the hottest American footballer in 2024.
- Who is the best-looking NFL quarterback? Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Burrow, and Carson Wentz are among the cutest quarterbacks.
- Who is the fittest NFL player? Muscle and Fitness rank former footballer Steve Weatherford as the league's fittest player ever.
- Who are the best-looking NFL coaches? According to US Magazine, Dan Campbell, Sean McVay, DeMeco Ryans, and Matt LaFleur are among the most handsome NFL coaches.
- Which NFL team has the best-looking players? A Swifties survey published by NBCDFW revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs have the most attractive players.
The hottest NFL players are known for their outstanding looks and impressive physique. They have also showcased immense talent and helped their teams compete among the best.
Source: Briefly News
