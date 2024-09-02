Top 25 hottest NFL players of 2024: Ranking the most irresistible stars

The NFL is home to many talented, handsome, and attractive athletes. The hottest NFL players have a unique blend of charm, charisma, and stunning physical attributes. Their sizzling looks have left a lasting impression on their fans.

Some of the best-looking NFL players have won the hearts of beautiful actresses, models, and musicians. In addition to their physical attractions, they have showcased exceptional football skills.

Hottest NFL players of all time

Listing the hottest players is quite challenging because attractiveness is subjective. We reviewed multiple sources, such as Next Luxury and Ranker and compiled the 25 most attractive NFL players and their profiles.

Handsome NFL player Team Evan Engram Jacksonville Jaguars Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Kevin Byard Chicago Bears Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Michael Badgley Detroit Lions J.J. Watt Retired T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers Patrick Mahomes II Kansas City Chiefs Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers Carl Nassib Retired Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers Adam Thielen Carolina Panthers Carson Wentz Kansas City Chiefs Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs Odell Beckham Jr. Miami Dolphins Jimmy Garoppolo Los Angeles Rams

It is not only looks that make a legendary player. To give you an idea of how determined these players are, Dino Babers explained the lifestyle of Jimmy Garoppolo, he said:

Jimmy didn’t own a car in college, so he would walk 30 minutes from his place to the football facility and still be the first one there, hours before the rest of his teammates. The day after a game, Jimmy was at the facility by 7 a.m. If there was a 6 a.m. workout, Jimmy would be there by 5:30, lifting weights. He was still in routine by sundown, cooking up chicken on a George Foreman Grill with a side of spinach and rice. His teammates called him “Leaves.”

It takes much more than good looks to become an NFL star. Based on various credible reports, these are the hottest NFL players, as voted by you.

25. Evan Engram - Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

Full name: Evan Michael Engram

Evan Michael Engram Age: 29 (as of 2024)

29 (as of 2024) College: University of Mississippi

University of Mississippi NFL draft: 2017

2017 Position: Tight end

Evan may not be the most talented NFL tight end on the planet, but he is often voted one of the most handsome players. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best tight ends in Jaguars history.

24. Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets trains ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Dustin Satloff

Full name: Aaron Charles Rodgers

Aaron Charles Rodgers Age: 40 (as of 2024)

40 (as of 2024) College: Butte College, University of California, Berkeley

Butte College, University of California, Berkeley NFL draft: 2005

2005 Position: Quarterback

Rodgers is among the hot quarterbacks in the NFL. With nearly two decades of experience, he is a four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion.

23. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media ahead of the Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Rob Carr

Full name: Jalen Alexander Hurts

Jalen Alexander Hurts Age: 26 (as of 2024)

26 (as of 2024) College: University of Alabama, University of Oklahoma

University of Alabama, University of Oklahoma NFL draft: 2020

2020 Position: Quarterback

The Eagles signed Jalen in the 2020 NFL draft, and he has since been one of their key players. His attributes have captivated many fans.

22. Kevin Byard - Chicago Bears

Kevin Byard of the Chicago Bears during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on 1 August 2024 in Canton. Photo: Nick Cammett

Full name: Kevin Leon Byard III

Kevin Leon Byard III Age: 31 (as of 2024)

31 (as of 2024) College: Middle Tennessee State University

Middle Tennessee State University NFL draft: 2016

2016 Position: Safety

Since joining the Tennessee Titans in 2016, Byard has established himself among the brightest and most talented NFL safeties. He is currently with the Bears.

21. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Jason Hanna

Full name: Joshua Patrick Allen

Joshua Patrick Allen Age: 28 (as of 2024)

28 (as of 2024) College: Reedley College, University of Wyoming

Reedley College, University of Wyoming NFL draft: 2018

2018 Position: Quarterback

Allen ranks among the cutest NFL players in 2024. He has contributed a lot to the Buffalo Bills since joining them in 2018.

20. Michael Badgley - Detroit Lions

Michael Badgley (L) and Jack Fox (R) of the Detroit Lions leave the field after the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on 21 January 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya

Full name: Michael Badgley

Michael Badgley Age: 29 (as of 2024)

29 (as of 2024) College: University of Miami

University of Miami NFL draft: 2018

2018 Position: Placekicker

Michael "the Money Badger" is a handsome placekicker with vast experience. He has played for five teams in the league and entertained fans.

19. J.J. Watt - Retired

Former NFL player J.J. Watt speaks on a radio show ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Mike Lawrie

Full name: Justin James Watt

Justin James Watt Age: 35 (as of 2024)

35 (as of 2024) College: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Central Michigan University

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Central Michigan University NFL draft: 2011

2011 Position: Defensive end

Watt retired in 2022 after 12 seasons in the NFL, leaving behind an inspiring legacy. He is among those who captivated fans with their skills and impressive looks.

18. T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warm-ups before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent

Full name: Trent Jordan Watt

Trent Jordan Watt Age: 29 (as of 2024)

29 (as of 2024) College: University of Wisconsin-Madison

University of Wisconsin-Madison NFL draft: 2017

2017 Position: Linebacker

Trent Jordan is the younger brother of former footballer J.J. Watt. The siblings have set the internet ablaze with their stunning looks.

17. Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media ahead of the Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Full name: Patrick Lavon Mahomes II

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II Age: 28 (as of 2024)

28 (as of 2024) College: Texas Tech University

Texas Tech University NFL draft: 2017

2017 Position: Quarterback

The three-time Super Bowl champion has gained fame for his skills and cuteness. Patrick Mahomes is also a two-time NFL MVP and one of the most famous footballers.

16. Chase Claypool - Pittsburgh Steelers

Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers warming up ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Eric Espada

Full name: Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool Age: 26 (as of 2024)

26 (as of 2024) College: University of Notre Dame

University of Notre Dame NFL draft: 2020

2020 Position: Wide receiver

The Canadian athlete has emerged as a fashion icon in sports, landing lucrative deals. He is known for his stylish cornrows and cute look.

15. Carl Nassib - Retired

Former NFL player Carl Nassib looks on during his time at Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Full name: Carl Paul Nassib

Carl Paul Nassib Age: 31 (as of 2024)

31 (as of 2024) College: Pennsylvania State University

Pennsylvania State University NFL draft: 2016

2016 Position: Defensive end, linebacker

The Penn State graduate is one of the best-looking former stars. Nassib spent seven seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2023. He told CBC News he wanted to focus on his company.

14. Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field during an NFL team activity on 4 June 2024 in Thousand Oaks, California. Photo: Ric Tapia

Full name: Cooper Douglas Kupp

Cooper Douglas Kupp Age: 31 (as of 2024)

31 (as of 2024) College: Eastern Washington University

Eastern Washington University NFL draft: 2017

2017 Position: Wide receiver

The wide receiver has claimed record-setting heights because of his talent and skills. The LA Rams drafted Kupp in the 2017 NFL draft, and he continues to represent the team.

13. Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson (L) and his wife Ciara at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center on 10 March 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Full name: Russell Carrington Wilson

Russell Carrington Wilson Age: 35 (as of 2024)

35 (as of 2024) College: University of Wisconsin-Madison, North Carolina State University

University of Wisconsin-Madison, North Carolina State University NFL draft: 2012

2012 Position: Quarterback

Russell's infectious smile and stunning look make him one of the hottest NFL players. He married American singer and songwriter Ciara Princess Wilson.

12. Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers

Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium on 17 August 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kara Durrette

Full name: Adam John Thielen

Adam John Thielen Age: 34 (as of 2024)

34 (as of 2024) College: Minnesota State University, Mankato

Minnesota State University, Mankato NFL draft: Undrafted 2013

Undrafted 2013 Position: Wide receiver

The veteran receiver has been a standout contributor to the Panthers. He holds several league records and has a cute look.

11. Carson Wentz - Kansas City Chiefs

Carson Wentz warms up on the sidelines during his time at the LA Rams ahead of the NFL wild-card playoff against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Full name: Carson James Wentz

Carson James Wentz Age: 31 (as of 2024)

31 (as of 2024) College: North Dakota State University

North Dakota State University NFL draft: Undrafted 2016

Undrafted 2016 Position: Quarterback

Carson has millions of followers on social media, including those who admire him. He is among the standout players at Kansas City Chiefs.

10. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party held at Marquee Dayclub Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan on 10 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name: Joseph Lee Burrow

Joseph Lee Burrow Age: 27

27 College: Louisiana State University, Ohio State University

Louisiana State University, Ohio State University NFL draft: Undrafted 2020

Undrafted 2020 Position: Quarterback

Burrow ranks among the top 10 hottest football players in 2024. The quarterback is known for wearing stylish fits and the latest fashion.

9. Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on 9 August 2024 in Baltimore. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Full name: Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews Age: 28

28 College: The University of Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma NFL draft: 2018

2018 Position: Tight end

Andrews is a talented tight end whose handsome face and muscular body have earned him admirers worldwide.

8. Jaire Alexander - Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

Full name: Jaire Zakar Alexander

Jaire Zakar Alexander Age: 27

27 College: University of Louisville

University of Louisville NFL draft: 2018

2018 Position: Cornerback

Alexander is an outstanding player on and off the field. Forbes ranked him among the best and highest-paid cornerbacks.

7. Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at Waverly Inn in New York City for dinner. Photo: Gotham

Full name: Travis Michael Kelce

Travis Michael Kelce Age: 34

34 College: University of Cincinnati

University of Cincinnati NFL draft: 2013

2013 Position: Tight end

Travis Kelce has made recent headlines for several reasons, including his football skills, stunning look, and relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

6. Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey speaks to media during San Francisco 49ers media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Full name: Christian Jackson McCaffrey

Christian Jackson McCaffrey Age: 28

28 College: Stanford University

Stanford University NFL draft: 2017

2017 Position: Running back

American footballer Christian McCaffrey is a talented and handsome NFL running back. He is dating former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

5. Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on 10 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Full name: Tamaurice William Higgins

Tamaurice William Higgins Age: 25

25 College: Clemson University

Clemson University NFL draft: 2020

2020 Position: Wide receiver

Higgins' cute face and impressive physique rank him among the most handsome NFL players in 2024. He is also one of the best wide receivers.

4. Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley attends the Rookie of the Year Party at the Clevelander South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name: Saquon Rasul Quevis Barkley

Saquon Rasul Quevis Barkley Age: 27

27 College: The Pennsylvania State University

The Pennsylvania State University NFL draft: 2018

2018 Position: Running back

Barkley has established himself among the standout NFL superstars. He was the face of the New York Giants before signing for the Eagles in March 2024.

3. Harrison Butker - Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on 11 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Full name: Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker Age: 29

29 College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Institute of Technology NFL draft: 2017

2017 Position: Placekicker

Butker is one of football's hottest kickers in 2024. He has a marvellous smile, fantastic hair, and one of the best beards in the league.

2. Odell Beckham Jr. - Miami Dolphins

Odell Beckham Jr. arrives at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in southern France. Photo: Stefano Rellandini

Full name: Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr.

Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr. Age: 31

31 College: Louisiana State University

Louisiana State University NFL draft: 2014

2014 Position: Wide receiver

OBJ is the most followed NFL superstar on Instagram, with over 18 million per Fan Arch as of September 2024. He penned a one-year contract with the Dolphins in May 2024.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo - Los Angeles Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers leaves the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Full name: James Richard Garoppolo

James Richard Garoppolo Age: 32

32 College: Eastern Illinois University

Eastern Illinois University NFL draft: 2014

2014 Position: Quarterback

Jimmy G's infectious smile and adorable dimples have earned him millions of admirers. His attractiveness and football skills have earned lucrative deals with top brands.

Frequently asked questions

The NFL has some of the hottest athletes on earth, who have attracted attention worldwide. Here are some frequently asked questions about these players.

Who is the best-looking guy in the NFL? Although handsomeness is relative, Jimmy Garoppolo is arguably the hottest American footballer in 2024.

Although handsomeness is relative, Jimmy Garoppolo is arguably the hottest American footballer in 2024. Who is the best-looking NFL quarterback? Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Burrow, and Carson Wentz are among the cutest quarterbacks.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Burrow, and Carson Wentz are among the cutest quarterbacks. Who is the fittest NFL player? Muscle and Fitness rank former footballer Steve Weatherford as the league's fittest player ever.

Muscle and Fitness rank former footballer Steve Weatherford as the league's fittest player ever. Who are the best-looking NFL coaches? According to US Magazine, Dan Campbell, Sean McVay, DeMeco Ryans, and Matt LaFleur are among the most handsome NFL coaches.

According to US Magazine, Dan Campbell, Sean McVay, DeMeco Ryans, and Matt LaFleur are among the most handsome NFL coaches. Which NFL team has the best-looking players? A Swifties survey published by NBCDFW revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs have the most attractive players.

The hottest NFL players are known for their outstanding looks and impressive physique. They have also showcased immense talent and helped their teams compete among the best.

