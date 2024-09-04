Braxton Berrios' net worth, salary, and contract breakdown

Apart from Miami Dolphins' big names like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios is also getting remarkable scores. As one of the NFL's rising stars, he has caught the attention of fans with his impressive skills on the field and his rapidly growing bank account. Hence, many are curious about Braxton Berrios' net worth and career earnings.

Braxton Berrios (L) at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party. He also warmed up in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: Cindy Ord, Megan Briggs (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Braxton Berrios is an American professional football wide receiver. As of 2024, he plays as a return specialist for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. Although the player has not been in the game for long, he got a Super Bowl LIII Champion with the New England Patriots.

Profile summary

Full name Braxton Berrios Gender Male Date of birth 6 October 1995 Age 28 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 lbs) Father Rico Berrios Mother Lee Berrios Sibling 1 Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Alix Earle School Leesville Road High School University/college University of Miami Profession Professional football wide receiver Social media Instagram

Braxton Berrios' net worth

According to Sportskeeda and Surprise Sports, Berrios's estimated net worth is $7 million. The Miami alum's net worth stems from his career earnings and salary in professional football. But how did he make this much?

Berrios' football career took off at Leesville Road High School, where he showcased his versatility as a quarterback and wide receiver. He continued to impress at the University of Miami. The New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

After a period with the Patriots, Berrios joined the New York Jets from 2019 to 2022. He won several titles for his skill, including first-team All-Pro honours as a kick returner. On 16 March 2023, he moved to the Miami Dolphins, signing a year contract with them. In an interview with Forbes, he said the following:

I didn't (expect it), but this is part of the business — you learn not to have so many expectations — as sad as that is — and you have a loyalty to the team you're with, and sometimes they serve that, and sometimes they don't. They have to do what they think is best for them. I can't say I necessarily saw it (the move coming), but obviously, it worked out.

Fast facts on Braxton Berrios. Photo: Rich Polk/Variety on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Braxton Berrios' career earnings

The star athlete has made over $13 million in his six-year career as an NFL player. He made $481,408 with New England and accumulated $9,095 million with the New York Jets.

He also re-signed a two-year contract worth $12 million with the Jets in March 2022 but was released in March 2023. His current contract boosts his career income.

How long is Braxton Berrios' contract?

According to Sportrac, Braxton Berrios' contract with the Dolphins lasts a year and is worth $2,150,000. A year before, in 2023, the contract he signed with the team entailed an average annual salary of $3,500,000. He also had access to a signing bonus of $1,500,000 and a $3,000,000 guarantee.

How much does Braxton make a year?

Braxton Berrios' salary per year with the Dolphins is $2,150,000. However, according to the contract, his base salary will be $1.4 million, $750,000 guaranteed, and a $450,000 signing bonus.

Braxton Berrios' career stats

Berrios entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (210th overall). According to Pro Football Reference, out of the 81 games he played, he averaged 12 and recorded 134 receptions for 1,323 yards. He received six touchdowns with 215.5 fantasy points.

Braxton Berrios in a warm-up session at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

Braxton Berrios' house

The talented wide receiver owns a house in Miami, Florida. His luxurious lifestyle is seen on his verified Instagram page, which has over 536,000 followers as of 4 September 2024.

Frequently asked questions

Braxton Berrios' resilience has kept him going in his career. Despite the injury he battled, he made a comeback and ensured relevance in the sporting world. Here are frequently asked questions about him and the best answers:

How much is Braxton Berrios worth? The Miami alum reportedly has an estimated net worth of $7 million.

The Miami alum reportedly has an estimated net worth of $7 million. Is Braxton Berrios a free agent? He joined the Dolphins as a wide receiver. In March 2024, he signed with the Dolphins as a return specialist.

He joined the Dolphins as a wide receiver. In March 2024, he signed with the Dolphins as a return specialist. How much does Braxton Berrios make? The NFL player has a $300,000 per-game roster bonus for every game in his second season with the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL player has a $300,000 per-game roster bonus for every game in his second season with the Miami Dolphins. Where does Braxton Berrios live? The wide receiver lives in Miami, Florida.

The wide receiver lives in Miami, Florida. Who is Braxton's girlfriend? He is in a relationship with the famous content creator Alix Earle.

Braxton Berrios' net worth has increased thanks to his latest contract with the Dolphins. He is still upcoming but is impacting the world of professional football.

READ ALSO: Cam Newton's net worth, salary, endorsements, career earnings

Briefly.co.za discussed Cam Newton's net worth. Newton is a famous name in the NFL. His unique playing style and achievements make him one of the greatest American athletes.

Cam Newton's net worth has significantly increased thanks to his career earnings and investments. The post discusses his worth and how he reached the top of his career.

Source: Briefly News