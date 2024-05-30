Soulja Boy's net worth today: How rich is the rapper in 2024?

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, has been in the rap industry since the 2000s. He was among the first rappers to use YouTube, releasing hit songs like Crank That and Kiss Me Thru the Phone. This article highlights all you need to know about Soulja Boy's net worth and alleged money woes.

Soulja Boy during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Prince Williams/Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Soulja Boy is no stranger to controversies. He has faced multiple lawsuits from his ex-girlfriends, served jail time, and ran into problems with the IRS and SEC.

Soulja Boy's profile summary

Full name DeAndre Cortez Way Date of birth July 28, 1990 Age 33 years in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Children One son (with Jackilyn Martinez) Profession Rapper, record producer Record label Stacks on Deck, Warner Chappell Music Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok

What is Soulja Boy's net worth in 2024?

The hip-hop star has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At the height of his career in 2010, Soulja Boy's salary was estimated to be around $6 million by Forbes, earning him a spot on Hip-Hop's Top 20 Earners list.

Is Soulja Boy broke?

Soulja Boy's negative net worth was revealed in 2023 by an LA Superior Court judge who asked him to cut his expenses in order to pay his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers $472,000 lawsuit ruling. The rapper did not provide his financial records to the court but alleged he had a $1 million tax lien and little money in the bank in an attempt to have the judgment thrown out.

Top 5 facts about hip-hop artist Soulja Boy. Photo: Paul Archuleta on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Soulja Boy so rich?

The rapper made money from music but has since branched into the entrepreneurial side. He currently earns from investments, his businesses, and endorsement deals. Below is a breakdown of his money-making ventures;

Soulja Boy's endorsement deals

The Turn My Swag On hitmaker has collaborated with several brands throughout his career. He has endorsed products for Backwoods, Express Smile Atlanta, and BLVD Supply.

In 2016, he signed a 5-year endorsement deal with World Poker Fund Holdings to promote their CelebrityWorld.com brand. He initially revealed that the deal was worth $400 million despite the company's market cap of around $51 million. The claims were corrected by Bird (via Forbes), saying,

The deal is capped at $400 million, and it's based on a forward-thinking valuation of the company...He got really excited, and he tweeted something he probably shouldn't have tweeted. He was getting a lot of pressure from within the entertainment community, so he wanted to put a statement out. Obviously, the company's market cap is at $51.8 million.

Soulja Boy during the Epic Games Hosts Fortnite Party Royale in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Soulja Boy's businesses

The Crank That hitmaker has ventured into various businesses aside from music, although some of the ventures did not work. In late 2018, he released a handheld gaming console called SouljaGames and a line of smartwatches called SouljaWatch.

The rapper has also branched into fashion. Soulja Boy's clothing line, SODMG, sells branded merchandise that can be purchased online at sodmgbrand.com. He opened a physical store in Los Angeles in December 2023.

Soulja Boy's investments

In 2021, the rapper partnered with tech entrepreneur Antoine McLaughlin to create the Kandiid app. Soulja Boy was the first celebrity investor to join the software program as an equity holder. The rapper told Forbes that he agreed to partner with Antoine because of his consistency.

He was consistent. I think a lot of people that have ideas, business opportunities that they want you to be a part of, and they'll say one time, and then that's it. But I felt he was very consistent after I responded and was like, 'Yo, let's make it happen.' He was on top of it.

Soulja Boy has another company, The Soap Shop, which he co-owns with manager Miami Mike. According to TMZ, he linked the company to the Bubbles for Cash charity to benefit the youth.

Soulja Boy's house

The rapper has a mansion in Los Angeles featuring a skate park, a nightclub, arcade games, a recording studio, a home theatre, and a swimming pool. He gave fans a tour of the house in an April 2023 Revolt YouTube video.

The rapper previously lived in rented penthouses. In 2016, Soulja Boy's penthouse in Hollywood, which he claimed to have bought for $6 million, turned out to be a rental on Airbnb.

Soulja Boy owns a house in California. Photo: @souljaboy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Soulja Boy's cars

Soulja Boy has been spotted with an exotic car collection that mostly consists of brightly coloured rides. His Instagram photos are filled with different models, including a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Benz CLA, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, a McLaren GT, a Mercedes G63 AMG, and a Bentley Continental GT.

It is unclear if the cars are his because he revealed in court documents in 2023 that he owned only three vehicles. Two of them were reported to be worth $250,000, while one was worth $100,000.

Soulja Boy posing with his exotic cars. Photo: @souljaboy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Soulja Boy have a private jet?

In 2011, TMZ revealed that Soulja Boy had bought a G5 jet for $55 million. The G5 had reportedly cost $35 million, and he added $20 million for customization.

The Soulja Boy private jet claim was later proved to be false. According to Today.com, he borrowed a billionaire's private jet to celebrate his birthday. The statement released by spokesperson Greg Miller read in part;

The elaborate rumours circulating about Soulja Boy purchasing a jet for his 21st birthday are grossly over-exaggerated and are not true.

Soulja Boy's lawsuits

Lawsuits have taken a considerable amount of Soulja Boy's fortune. In 2020, his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers sued him for physical assault and kidnapping. The court ordered him to pay her a total of $471,900.

Another $10 million lawsuit was filed by ex-girlfriend Nia Riley in 2021 for assault when she was pregnant with their child, leading to a pregnancy loss. Another woman, his former personal assistant, sued him in early 2021 for sexual assault.

In March 2023, he was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission for promoting cryptocurrencies without disclosing that he was compensated for doing so.

How much does Soulja Boy owe his ex?

It is unclear if the rapper has cleared the $471,900 judgment he was ordered to pay his ex, Kayla Meyers. He is also still fighting the $10 million default judgment handed to him in the lawsuit filed against him by Nia Riley.

Rapper Soulja Boy during his 32nd Birthday celebration in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Soulja Boy's net worth today reflects his ability to adapt to changing trends. Despite the many setbacks he has faced throughout his career, his impact on the world of rap and popular culture endures.

READ ALSO: Simon Guobadia's net worth: A look at the businessman's fortune

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Simon Guobadia's net worth. He previously worked as a CPA before establishing his company, SIMCOL Petroleum.

Simon came into the limelight due to his marriage to two RHOA stars, Porsha Williams and Falynn Pina. Check the article for more on how the Nigerian immigrant built a multi-million empire in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Briefly News