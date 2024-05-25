Simon Guobadia's net worth: A look at the businessman's fortune

Simon Guobadia is an Atlanta businessman who migrated to the United States from Nigeria in the early 1980s. After working in the corporate sector, he ventured into business in 2007 and is currently the CEO of SIMCOL Petroleum. This article looks at Simon Guobadia's net worth and how he makes his fortune.

Simon Guobadia during The Fight For Fibroids Atlanta Awareness Brunch at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Away from business, Simon has become a familiar face in Atlanta's entertainment scene. He was previously married to RHOA star Falynn and later made headlines when he started dating and married another RHOA star, Porsha Williams.

Simon Guobadia's profile summary

Full name Simon Iyore Guobadia Date of birth June 2, 1964 Age 59 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Edo, Nigeria Current residence Atlanta, Georgia Nationality Nigerian-American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Separated Wife Falynn Pina (2019-2021), Porsha Williams (2022 - Separated) Karron English (first wife) Children Six Parents Stanley and Martina Guobadia Education University of District Columbia (BBA in Accounting) Loyola College, Government College Ughelli Profession Businessman, executive producer, reality TV star Companies SIMCOL Petroleum Ltd, KLC Petroleum Transport Social media Instagram LinkedIn Website simonguobadia.com

Simon Guobadia's net worth in 2024

Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has an estimated net worth of around $40 million in 2024, according to various sources, including Business2Community and HotNewHipHop. His main source of income is his business.

What does Simon Guobadia do for a living?

Guobadia is an Atlanta-based fuel businessman. He built his businesses from scratch and holds investments in various industries.

Top 5 facts about businessman Simon Guobadia. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Simon Guobadia's companies

The entrepreneur established SIMCOL Petroleum Ltd in 2007. The company supplies refined fuels in the southeast United States, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Simon Guobadia is also the owner of KLC Petroleum Transport, a subsidiary of SIMCOL that deals in freight shipping.

Simon Guobadia's investments

The businessman has invested in various companies in the food and entertainment industry. He previously had joint venture partnerships with Simon Paige Productions, Twelve Music and Publishing, and KES Entertainment Group with singer Akon.

Guobadia has invested in several restaurants across Atlanta, including American Cut Steakhouse, The Republic, Barbeque Restaurant, and DAS BBQ II. In his previous interview with Authority Magazine, he revealed that investing in restaurants was better than owning.

After two years in the business, two bankruptcies, and the major blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, I finally realized that I needed to get out of the restaurant business, or at least rethink my approach. I've since discovered that I am much better suited as an investor, where I can lend my expertise at supporting passionate chefs and talented operators in fulfilling their dreams.

Simon Guobadia in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: @iamsimonguobadia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Simon Guobadia has ventured into film

Simon is an executive producer. He has worked on projects like Jail House Dogs (2012), Kill (2019), Son of the South (2020), and Ked Ford Live from the Buckhead Theatre (2013), according to his official website. As a reality TV star, he previously appeared in Porsha's Family Matters, a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo TV.

Simon Guobadia is a Certified Public Accountant

The entrepreneur holds a BBA in Accounting from the University of District Columbia. He previously worked in corporate as a CPA with a focus on Audit and Accounting, Software Development, and Transactional Tax Consulting, according to his website. He was a Tax Manager at Deloitte from 2004 to 2006.

Simon Guobadia's house

Simon and Porsha bought a $7 million Mediterranean-style mansion in Sandy Springs, Georgia, in early 2022. The home features five and a half baths and five bedrooms.

Guobadia previously owned a 13,500-square-foot home sitting on 1.33 acres in Atlanta. The mansion, which he shared with his ex-wife Falynn, featured seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and four garages. He purchased it in 2020 for $3.36 million and sold it in September 2021 for $4.5 million.

Simon Guobadia's car

Goubadia owns several cars, including a Cadilac Escalade, a Dawn, a Mercedes-AMG S63, a Ferrari 812 GTS, a Phantom, a Coachmen Mauck2 custom van, a Cullinan, and three Rolls-Royces. His collection is worth more than $2 million.

In 2022, he was featured on Simply Buckhead, where he talked about his love for cars, especially European-made with 'peak style, power, and luxury'. His everyday car is the Mercedes-AMG S63, but he told the publication that he usually replaces his old cars with new ones.

I just love them. I love the history around certain vehicles, whether they're Italian or British or German.

Simon Guobadia's car collection is worth more than $2 million. Photo: @iamsimonguobadia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Simon's fame skyrocketed after his marriage to two RHOA stars, Falynn and Porsha Williams. Here are some frequently asked questions about him.

Is Simon Guobadia a millionaire?

The Nigerian-born businessman is a millionaire. His net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $40 million.

How old is Simon Guobadia?

Simon Guobadia's age in 2024 is 59 years old. He was born on June 2, 1964, in Edo, Nigeria, to a family of eight siblings. He relocated to the United States in 1982.

What businesses does Simon Guobadia own?

He is the founder and CEO of SIMCOL Group, which operates in the fuel sector. He also owns KLC Petroleum, a freight shipping company.

How many times has Simon Guobadia been married?

The businessman has been married four times. He was married to his first wife, Karron English, for about 20 years, and they had two children: a daughter, Nicole and a son, Quentin.

He was later married to former RHOA star Falynn Guobadia from June 2019 to July 2021. Simon tied the knot with his fourth wife, RHOA star Porsha Williams, in November 2022. Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 after over one year of marriage.

Did Porsha have a prenup with Simon?

Porsha and Simon had a prenup agreement signed on November 17, 2022, a few days after their wedding. Porsha requested for the prenup to be reinforced when she filed for divorce in February 2024.

Simon Guobadia during a past photoshoot. Photo: @iamsimonguobadia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Simon Guobadia's net worth today comes from his entrepreneurial ventures after he established his first business in 2007. His journey from a Nigerian immigrant to building a multi-million-dollar company in the heart of Atlanta is inspiring.

READ ALSO: Johann Rupert's net worth: South Africa's richest man with an $11B fortune

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Johann Rupert's family fortune. He is currently South Africa's richest and Africa's second-richest man.

Johann took over the family business and transformed it from a tobacco business to a multi-billion-dollar luxury goods empire under Compagnie Financiere Richemont. Check the article for more on his lucrative investments!

Source: Briefly News