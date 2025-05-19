Meet Gerald Mwangi: Shamea Morton's husband and rich businessman

Gerald Mwangi is a Kenyan-American entrepreneur based in Atlanta, best known as the husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton. Mwangi hit headlines during the RHOA Season 16 premiere when he gifted his wife a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for her birthday.

Key takeaways

Gerald Mwangi is a successful entrepreneur based in Atlanta, Georgia.

based in Atlanta, Georgia. He is married to RHOA star Shamea Morton, and they are parents to two daughters: Shya and Shiloh .

star Shamea Morton, and they are parents to two daughters: . Gerald Mwangi and Shamea Morton's wedding was held in Kenya, at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club .

. He has established a thriving financial empire with an estimated fortune of $175 million.

Gerald Mwangi's profile summary

Full name Gerald Mwangi Gender Male Date of birth 1962 Age 63 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Kangema, Nyeri, Central Kenya Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality Kenyan and American Ethnicity African Relationship status Married Wife Shamea Morton Children Shya and Shiloh Education University of Nairobi and East Carolina University Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $175 million

Gerald Mwangi's age and background information

Mwangi, aged 63 years as of 2025, was born in 1962 in Kangema, Nyeri, Central Kenya. He is best known as the husband of Shamea Morton, a talented actress, reality TV star, singer, and dancer.

Mwangi obtained a bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Nairobi. He later relocated to the United States to pursue a degree in Construction Engineering Management at East Carolina University, Greenville, where he graduated in 1999.

What does Gerald Mwangi do for a living?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gerald is the president of Dominion Energy Management Inc., a mechanical contracting company in the United States. His work includes building, manufacturing, and installing HVAC systems for significant projects, including airports.

This is according to his wife, Shamea, who opened up about her husband's endeavours during an interview at the RHOA season 16 premiere. She said,

He's an African king. That is totally not true. No, he does HVAC. Some of the airports you walk through, my husband has built, manufactured, and installed the HVAC. So, there you have it.

Who is Gerald Mwangi's first wife?

Shamea Morton is the first wife of Kenyan native, Gerald Mwangi. Although she is Gerald's first wife, the RHOA star has been married before. Morton was previously married to King Solomon Smallwood Jr, but the specific details about their marriage are not publicly known.

A look at Shamea Morton and Gerald Mwangi's relationship timeline

Shamea and Mwangi first met in October 2014 at Rosebar Nightclub. They shared some drinks before Gerald invited the popular dancer to his house for a cookout. Recounting their first encounter, Shamea said,

I met Gerald, my Kenyan king, at Rose Bar Nightclub. He's like, 'Help yourself to some drinks.' I'm like, 'Thank you.' He says nothing else to me the whole night. So, I'm like, '[He's] gotta have a lot of baggage. Nobody's just letting this good man walk around Atlanta.

In 2016, Gerald proposed to Shamea with a romantic helicopter ride over Atlanta. He later held a traditional dowry ceremony in April 2017, attended by close friends, including fellow RHOA cast members.

How long has Shamea and Gerald Mwangi been married?

The Atlanta-based couple has been married for close to eight years. They exchanged their vows on July 22, 2017, at a wedding ceremony at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club.

Shamea gushed about their romance, expressing how happy she was to be Mwangi's wife. She said,

He is amazing. He is definitely Godsend. And they say you got to kiss a couple of frogs before you get your Prince Charming, and that is definitely what he is.

Who are Gerald Mwangi's children?

Gerald and Shamea have two daughters. Their first child, Shya Nyambura Mwangi, was born on November 25, 2018, while Shiloh was born on Valentine's Day 2023 via a surrogate.

What is Mwangi's net worth?

According to Kenyans.co.uk, Gerald Mwangi's net worth is $175 million. His wife, Shamea Morton, has a net worth estimated at $12 million from her career in reality television, radio hosting, professional cheerleading, acting, and business ventures.

How is Shamea's husband so rich?

The celebrity husband is wealthy thanks to his successful career in the HVAC industry. He is the president of Dominion Energy Management Inc. and has worked on large projects, including building, manufacturing, and installing airport HVAC systems.

Gerald Mwangi's house

Gerald and his wife reside in a $9 million mansion, known as Sterling Hall. The multimillion-dollar property features luxurious amenities such as a hot tub, a pool, a movie theatre, and a music room, amongst other amenities.

Trivia

He holds both Kenyan and American nationality.

Mwangi is known for his philanthropic work and involvement in several nonprofit organisations.

Gerald and his wife plan to welcome a third child via a surrogate, probably a son.

Gerald is a member of professional associations such as the Mechanical Contractors Association, ASHRAE, and InsideIQ.

Gerald Mwangi is a successful Kenyan-American businessman best known as the husband of RHOA star Shamea Morton. Mwangi and Morton met at a club in October 2014 before tying the knot in July 2017 at a lavish wedding in Kenya. They are parents to two daughters, Shya and Shiloh.

