Who is Gavy Friedson? All about Katie Pavlich's husband

Gavy Friedson's name echoes with compassion and a selfless devotion to helping others. An incredible individual, he has inspired countless people through his tireless work, personal values, and remarkable achievements, leaving a lasting impact.

I’m proud to be a medic and part of a team that helped save so many lives this past year, and will continue to do so.

Gavy Friedson and his wife, Katie Pavlich. Photo: @katiepavlich on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Gavy Friedson is the Director of International Emergency Management and a Global Ambassador for the United Hatzalah.

and a Global Ambassador for the United Hatzalah. He began his work in emergency response at age 15 .

. He has been involved in emergency response efforts in the US, including aiding hurricane victims.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Gavriel Friedson Age 36 years old (as of 2025) Date of birth 30 December 1988 Gender Male Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America Current residence Washington, DC, United States of America Nationality American-Israeli Sexuality Straight Height 5’10" (178 cm) Weight 73 kg (160 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Spouse Katie Pavlich University Center Herzliya, Israel and Tel Aviv University Profession Businessman, Emergency responder Net worth $500,000-$4 million

Who is Gavy Friedson?

Gavy is known for his devoted work in emergency response and humanitarian efforts. Katie Pavlich’s husband developed an interest in helping others early and has been saving lives since he was 15.

During an interview on the United Hatzalah in September 2021, he shared what motivated his passion for saving lives. In his words:

When I was 14 years old, there was a bus bombing outside of the Cloud Building on Yafo Street. I wasn't a medic yet. I wasn't trained yet, but I was there witnessing just awe and amazement at how these people go in and risk their lives, and I said the second that I could volunteer. I’m going to, the second I hit the age of 15.

Facts about Gavy Friedson. Photo: @gavriel-friedson on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Source: Original

Exploring Gavy Friedson's educational background

Gavy Friedson holds a communication and media studies degree from Center Herzliya in Herzliya, Israel. He also has a Master of Public Health degree in Crisis/Emergency/Disaster Management from the University of Tel Aviv.

What does Gavy Friedson do for a living?

According to Friedson’s LinkedIn profile, he is the director of International Emergency Management and a global ambassador for the United Hatzalah of Israel, an organisation known for emergency medical service. He has worked for the organisation for over 17 years.

He started as the EMT/First Responder/International Spokesperson, a position he held for eight years. From 2016 to 2020, he was the Deputy Director of International Operations before taking up his present position. Sharing how fulfilled he feels about his job, he once shared a LinkedIn post:

There is no better feeling than having the opportunity to help others. I’ve met some incredible people along the journey…so shout out to all my fellow EMT’s, nurses, doctors, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and all the other first responders who all share the same passion as I do, the love of helping others.

Friedson and his wife at the Department of Defence in the US. Photo: @katiepavlich (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Before working for the United Hatzalah of Israel, he interned at Sunshine Sachs and was a Spokesperson and Infantry Soldier at the Israel Defense Forces.

Per the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Gavy has responded to over 10,000 emergency calls, ranging from medical crises to catastrophic events. As a first responder, he has been on the front lines of terrorist attacks and has dedicated his life to volunteering with Israeli rescue agencies.

In 2017, he returned to the US to help expand international rescue operations, identifying new locations and programs. A decorated veteran, Gavy served in the elite Nahal Infantry Brigade and the IDF's Spokesperson Unit.

Who is Gavy Friedson married to?

Gavy's wife is Katie Pavlich. Born Catherine Merri "Katie" Pavlich on 10 July 1988, Katie is an American conservative commentator, author, podcaster, and television personality.

As a journalist, she is recognised for her work with Fox News. She has also appeared on CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox Business. Per Simon and Schuster, Katie won the 2013 Blogger of the Year award, and Clare Boothe Luce Policy Institute gave her the 2014 Woman of the Year Award.

Katie Pavlich at the National Resort in Oxon Hill, MD in February 2025. Photo: Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Per her IMDb page, Gavy and Katie married on 5 July 2017. Known for always sharing her loved-up pictures with her husband on her Instagram page, on Valentine's Day in 2025, she shared a picture with this caption:

Happy Valentine’s Day and Arizona Statehood Day! Here I am with my forever Valentine, standing in the Grand Canyon for my brother’s wedding. Lots of love.

What is Gavy Friedson’s net worth?

Per The Curious Creative and TheCityCeleb, his net worth is between $500,000 and $4 million. This is thanks to his fulfilling career in public service and his connections with charitable groups.

As Celebrity Net Worth shared, his wife, Katie, is worth $1 million. She earned this from her work as a journalist, author, and podcaster.

Emergency responder Gavy and his wife. Photo: @katiepavlich (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Who is Gavy Friedson married to? Gavy is married to Katie Pavlich .

Gavy is married to . What is Gavy’s height? Gavy Friedson’s height is 178 cm .

Gavy Friedson’s height is . When did Katie Pavlich get married? She married on 5 July 2017 .

She married on . Where does Katie Pavlich live? She lives with her husband in Washington, DC, United States of America.

She lives with her husband in Washington, DC, United States of America. Does Gavy Friedson have children? Gavy and Katie have no children.

Gavy Friedson is a dedicated humanitarian and emergency response leader, best known for his work with the United Hatzalah of Israel, where he serves as Director of International Emergency Management and Global Ambassador.

READ ALSO: Who is Christian Huff? Get to know Sadie Robertson's husband

As Briefly.co.za published, Christian Huff came into the limelight after he started dating Sadie Robertson. He was still a university student when they tied the knot in late 2019.

Christian has seamlessly blended into the Robertson family after he married their daughter. He is a devout Christian and is raising his family as such.

Source: Briefly News