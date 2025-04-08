Who is Ashton Hall? The viral star behind the morning routine craze

From 4 a.m. push-ups to ice-water dunks, Ashton Hall is taking over the internet with his hours-long morning routine. This has seen him move from 6 million to 12 million followers in less than two months. While the numbers look pretty, Hall's journey has not been a walk in the park.

There was a time in my life when I felt so depressed that I stopped working out for about a year or two. However, I knew I had to get back into fitness after I visited my homeboys, and they made fun of my physique and weight at the time.

American fitness influencer Ashton Hall. Photo: @ashtonhall (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ashton rose to stardom for his viral morning routine, which includes mouth taping and high-end Saratoga Spring Water .

. Hall launched his own supplements brand called WorthySupps in 2024

in 2024 He is reportedly worth between $1 and $5 million.

Ashton Hall's profile summary

Full name Ashton Hall Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1995 Age 29 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Jacksonville, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Alcorn State University Height 5'11" (180 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Profession Fitness influencer and entrepreneur Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube

Insights into Ashton Hall's age and birthplace

Ashton (29 as of April 2025) was born on 24 October 1995 in Jacksonville, Florida, USA. In 2024, he took to Instagram to celebrate his special day via a post that read:

I never imagined that God would give me this time. I feel more purpose each year I am blessed to see. Thank you all for the birthday wishes.

Although little is known about Hall's early life and family background, on 31 December 2024, he shared a post with his mom, flaunting a luxurious white ride:

Bought my Queen a Benz!

YouTube sensation Ashton Hall. Photo: @ashtonhall (modified by author)

From NFL rejection to social media fame

Hall always wanted to play in the NFL. But when this dream failed to materialize, the former Alcorn State running back launched a strict fitness routine.

He began working as a personal trainer at a popular gym until the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything got shut down. Ashton started sharing fitness content online and providing personal training classes.

While speaking to Ritzherald in November 2022, the internet sensation narrated how he soon realized the potential of social media as a career, stating:

I launched an online training platform. Most of my fans knew about my athletic journey and were eager to learn what I did to get to where I was at. They appreciated the inspiration.

Ashton Hall and his mom. Photo: @ashtonhall (modified by author)

Ashton Hall's leap of faith to become a full-time fitness influencer

After the pandemic, Ashton continued working at the gym until management demanded that he delete his social media accounts. During his interview with Ritzherald, Hall revealed why he decided to go all-in on his online fitness career.

I reflected on the insane growth I had experienced and how many lives I was impacting. I simply resigned and left that day.

Today, it appears his gamble paid off, as he boasts 12.3 million followers on Instagram and 5.8 million TikTok followers. Additionally, Hall has 3.19 million YouTube subscribers and 2.1 Facebook followers as of 8 April 2025.

The viral video that raked Ashton followers in the millions

On 7 February 2025, Ashton shared his morning routine on Instagram. A men's lifestyle X account amplified the video's buzz after resharing it on its platform on 20 March, amassing over 776 million views as of 8 April 2025.

In the clip, Hall wakes up at 3:52 a.m. and removes a tape from his mouth that prevents him from breathing through the mouth while sleeping. He then brushes his teeth, drinks water, and does push-ups. Ashton proceeds to read books before listening to a sermon at 4:40 a.m.

African-American content creator Ashton Hall. Photo: @ashtonhall (modified by author)

Around 5:40 a.m., he enjoys ice water dunking, which has been proven to increase blood circulation and reduce stress per OnlyMyHealth. The fitness enthusiast goes to the gym at 6:20 a.m. and works out for an hour before enjoying a swim.

He returns home at 8:20 a.m., takes a shower, eats a banana and applies the peel on his face. Ashton holds a brief business meeting and later enjoys avocado toast, bacon, and eggs for breakfast.

Exploring Ashton Hall's entrepreneurial endeavours

On 7 June 2024, Hall announced the launch of his supplements business via an Instagram post that he captioned:

God's timing is the best. I have always wanted to have my own supplement brand, whether in front of millions or just a few to start. I have worked on this project for nearly a year and know this will be a household name someday. I appreciate your continued support and love.

FAQs

Ashton Hall is widely recognized for his fitness-related content. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

What does Ashton Hall do for a living?

Hall is a fitness content creator and businessman. According to Distractify, he makes between $284,000 and $1.71 million monthly from his endeavours in these fields.

Fast-rising TikTok and Instagram personality Ashton Hall. Photo: @ashtonhall (modified by author)

Is Ashton Hall married?

Ashton is unmarried. He prefers to keep details about his love life under wraps. Hall is either single or in a highly private relationship.

After failing to make the NFL, Ashton Hall transitioned to personal training before leveraging the pandemic-driven fitness and lifestyle content boom. His growth in the digital space is a testament to his famous mantra, "You can reinvent your entire life in one year."

