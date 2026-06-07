The establishment of Parliament's Impeachment Committee into the Section 89 Enquiry has officially set in motion a high-stakes process that could ultimately see President Cyril Ramaphosa face impeachment. As the legal and political fallout of the Phala Phala saga continues to grip South Africa, the composition of this committee has become a focal point of national debate. Briefly News takes a closer look at the key committee members, their political alignments, and their stances on the President and the controversy that threatens his leadership.

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The impeachment committee is ready to begin its work. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

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Makashule Gana (Chairperson)

The Impeachment Committee elected Makashule Gana as its chairperson on 1 June 2026 following a tightly contested internal election. Gana, who serves as RISE Mzansi’s Chief Whip, is highly active in Parliament, holding seats on six other committees, including the Committee on the Presidency and the Portfolio Committee on Police. While Gana has historically refrained from making definitive public pronouncements on the Phala Phala matter, he struck a neutral, determined tone following his election, promising that the committee would focus strictly on uncovering the objective truth. Notably, his party is a member of South Africa's governing Government of National Unity (GNU).

Fadiel Adams

National Coloured Congress (NCC) President Fadiel Adams brings a fiercely anti-establishment voice to the committee. Aside from this enquiry, he sits on the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation as well as the Portfolio Committee on Police. Adams recently made headlines following his arrest on charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice, stemming from allegations that he conducted unauthorized interviews with suspects and convicted hitmen. Though he has not frequently spoken on the intricate legalities of the Phala Phala saga, Adams remains a vocal critic of Ramaphosa, routinely aligning with opposition factions demanding that the President face accountability.

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Julius Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema stands out as one of Ramaphosa’s most relentless critics regarding the Phala Phala farm theft and the subsequent handling of the Section 89 Inquiry report. Malema has consistently demanded Ramaphosa's immediate resignation and has long championed the initiation of formal impeachment proceedings. His party played a pivotal role in the Constitutional Court battle that ultimately overturned the National Assembly's controversial decision to set aside the original Section 89 report—which had concluded the President may have a case to answer. Malema has repeatedly called not just for Ramaphosa's removal, but also for his criminal prosecution.

Omphile Maotwe

Reinforcing the EFF's hardline stance is the party’s Treasurer-General, Omphile Maotwe. Alongside Malema, Maotwe has been at the forefront of the political pressure campaign, repeatedly calling for Ramaphosa to step down and face the full might of the impeachment process. Known for her confrontational parliamentary approach, Maotwe and fellow EFF MPs have frequently disrupted National Assembly proceedings and debates to ensure the Phala Phala controversy remains at the top of the legislative agenda.

John Hlophe

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Parliamentary Leader, John Hlophe, has drastically escalated the political stakes by giving formal notice to Parliament requesting a motion of no confidence against the President. The former Judge President has been vocal in his disdain for the administration's handling of the scandal, asserting that the MK Party, alongside millions of South Africans, has completely lost confidence in Ramaphosa's ethical authority and capacity to govern the nation.

Vuyo Zungula

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has been an aggressive driver of the Phala Phala probe since its inception; it was his party that originally introduced the motion to establish the Section 89 independent panel. Zungula has consistently accused the legislative leadership of bias, recently demanding that National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza recuse herself from her duties, alleging that she has actively shielded Ramaphosa from rigorous oversight and accountability.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MPs

The Democratic Alliance has had to walk a delicate political tightrope on this issue. Once a fierce critic of Ramaphosa's conduct—and an ardent supporter of adopting the original Section 89 report—the party adjusted its rhetoric after entering the Government of National Unity as a coalition partner. Following the appointment of five DA MPs to the committee—including Parliamentary Leader George Michalakis, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, National Spokesperson Karabo Khakhau, and Deputy Chief Whip Bax Nodafa—the party released a measured statement. The DA maintained that if any definitive wrongdoing is uncovered by the committee, Ramaphosa will be held accountable, drawing parallels to how they scrutinize other cabinet members.

African National Congress (ANC) MPs

Tasked with defending the President from within the committee room is a formidable ANC delegation consisting of Soviet Lekganyane, Xola Nqola, former Minister Faith Muthambi, Mikateko Mahlaule, Rosemary Direko, Sharon Makhubela, Makhosonke Maneli, and Cameron Dugmore. The ruling party has historically formed a defensive wall around Ramaphosa, most notably voting en masse against adopting the Section 89 Panel report in 2022. The ANC continues to argue that the initial panel relied on circumstantial and insufficient evidence, maintaining that the President did not violate his oath of office.

ANC chief whip weighs in on committee

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli recently claimed that the party strategically outmaneuvered its opposition rivals by nominating RISE Mzansi's Makashule Gana for the chairperson seat, noting that the move completely disarmed opposition parties who expected the ANC to install one of their own to stall proceedings.

Source: Briefly News