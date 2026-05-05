Fadiel Adams Defends Himself After SAPS Issues Warrant of Arrest
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— The president of the National Coloured Congress, Fadiel Adams, has defended himself after the South African Police Service issued an arrest warrant for him on 5 May 2026.
Adams spoke to eNCA in Cape Town after he was accused of interfering with investigations into the murder of the African National Congress’s former Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. However, Adams said that he was not interfering with the investigations.
Fadiel Adams defends himself
Adams maintained his innocence, saying that accusing him of interference meant that he either tried to intervene or drive the investigation in a different direction. He denied the allegations and said that he did not meet with the witnesses or the investigating officer of the case. He said he only spoke to the killer and reported it to Parliament. Adams accused the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Parliament of not acting on the information he provided to them about the case. He alleged that the police have never spoken to Magaqa’s killer.
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The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) urged Adams to hand himself over, as the police said they have an arrest warrant. The police tried to locate him at his known addresses, but without success. Arrangements were made with his legal representative for him to surrender at the Cape Town Central Police Station on 4 May. However, he did not show up. He was also expected to appear in court in KwaZulu-Natal on the same day, but failed to do so.
Adams handed himself over to the police on 5 May. According to News24, the police arrived at the parliamentary villages in Pelican Park and Adams was arrested. He was charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za