The SAPS Political Killings Task Team has issued a J50 warrant of arrest for Fadiel Adams in connection with allegations of fraud and obstructing justice

Police allege Adams interfered with a key witness in the investigation into the murder of late ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa

Despite arrangements for him to surrender and a scheduled court appearance, Adams has reportedly not made himself available to authorities

SAPS has issued a warrant of arrest for MP Fadiel Adams. Images: Randell Roskruge and Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – The South African Police Service (SAPS) Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has called on Mr Fadiel Adams to hand himself over to the nearest police station in connection with allegations of fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Police confirmed they are in possession of a J50 warrant of arrest for Adams. The warrant relates to serious claims that he interfered with an ongoing investigation into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader, Sindiso Magaqa.

Why did SAPS issue a warrant for Adams?

According to SAPS, investigations found that Adams allegedly interfered with a convicted hitman at a critical stage of the case, potentially disrupting key police work.

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Authorities say multiple attempts have been made to locate him, including visiting known addresses linked to him. Police also indicated that arrangements had been made through his legal representative for Adams to surrender at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday, 04 May 2026, but he did not present himself.

He was also expected to appear in a KwaZulu-Natal court on the same day, but failed to do so.

SAPS says it has been unable to make further contact through his legal team and urges Adams to cooperate and report to his nearest police station without delay.

See post from journalist Desan Thathia's X account:

KZN Police previously declined to comment

KwaZulu-Natal police previously said they would not respond to claims of intimidation made by National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. This, after Adams alleged that members of the Political Killing Task Team targeted him after what he says was a raid at a home in Mitchells Plain on Saturday, 2 May 2026. Western Cape police have not confirmed any such operations. The current homeowner said a group of heavily armed, masked men who claimed to be police forced their way into the property. The men reportedly searched the house and asked for proof that Adams no longer lived there before leaving without taking anything.

3 articles on Fadiel Adams and SAPS

Briefly News has previously reported on Fadiel Adams’ hostile relationship with the SAPS and the Ministry of Police.

Fadiel Adams has laid criminal charges against both Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Bheki Cele, saying he wants both to be probed for corruption.

Leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), Fadiel Adams, opened a criminal case against KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accusing KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) top cop of perjury.

Fadiel Adams laid a criminal charge against another senior police officer, this time opening a case against General Fannie Masemola, accusing the national police commissioner of hiring his relatives in the SAPS.

Source: Briefly News