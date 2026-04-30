The Madlanga Commission has responded to a request from the Gardee family who called for urgent action over explosive claims linked to the Hillary Gardee murder investigation

The Commission has asked suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt. Gen. Manamela to submit a sworn affidavit and supporting evidence after she alleged political interference in the case

Manamela’s claims, made during a media briefing, also accused senior SAPS figures of broader interference in politically sensitive investigations

Suspended Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Lt. Gen Daphney Manamela. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - The Madlanga Commission has responded to a request by EFF Deputy President Godrich Gardee and the family of the late Hillary Gardee, after they demanded urgent action over explosive allegations linked to the investigation into her murder.

In a letter dated 20 April 2026, the Gardee family asked the Commission to summon key witnesses following claims made by suspended Mpumalanga Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Daphney Semakaleng Manamela.

What did Manamela allege?

Manamela made allegations during a media briefing in Mbombela on 19 April 2026, where she claimed there was alleged police interference in the Hillary Gardee murder case. She also suggested a broader pattern of interference in politically sensitive investigations involving senior SAPS leadership and political figures.

In her briefing, Manamela also alleged that former Police Minister Bheki Cele had at times interfered in or attempted to influence certain investigations, including cases linked to ANC factional killings and the Hillary Gardee matter.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe described the allegations as “damning” and said they would be looked into. Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of Police criticised the timing and manner of the briefing, saying it did not follow internal communication protocols.

In response, the Madlanga Commission has requested that Manamela submit a sworn affidavit and provide supporting evidence for her claims before further steps are taken. The Commission said it will revert to the Gardee family once it receives her response.

Post by the EFF regarding the Madlanga Commission's response:

Gardee family to open cases against Mpumalanga SAPS

The developments have added fresh tension to an already closely watched case as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Godrich Gardee’s family have vowed to open a case against members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. This, after police officers were mentioned by the province’s suspended Provincial Commissioner, General Daphney Manamela, as having interfered in the investigation. During the press briefing, Manamela also accused National Commissioner Fannie Masemola of receiving a bribe from football administrator Bobby Motaung to prevent investigations into his alleged involvement in a Mbombela Stadium.

The Madlanga Commission. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Fifth suspect arrested in Hilary Gardee murder case

Previously, Briefly News reported developments in the Hilary Gardee case, in which a fifth suspect was apprehended. Police arrested a Nigerian foreign national after he was tracked using Gardee's laptop and cellphone. Police said he was arrested for defeating the ends of justice after he was taken in for questioning.

The fourth suspect in the Gardee murder, Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, was arrested and found in possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off. Nkuna was also linked to three other murders across the province.

Source: Briefly News