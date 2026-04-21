The family of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Godrich Gardee will open a case against the police

South African Police Service officers allegedly interfered in Gardee’s daughter's murder investigation

Netizens supported the Gardees’ decision, and some offered words of encouragement, while others asked questions about the police’s alleged conduct

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Godrich Gardee will open a case against police officers. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

NELSPRUIT, MPUMALANGA—Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Godrich Gardee’s family will, on 21 April 2026, open a case against members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

According to eNCA, the police officers were mentioned by the province’s suspended Provincial Commissioner, General Daphney Manamela. She held a press briefing in which she also accused National Commissioner Fannie Masemola of receiving a bribe from football administrator Bobby Motaung to prevent investigations into his alleged involvement in a Mbombela Stadium.

Gardee’s family makes request to Madlanga Commission

According to eNCA journalist Pule Letshiti-Jones, the family has also requested the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to summon Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela to testify under oath and to present the full dossier and supporting evidence underlying her allegations. The family stated that it has an interest in the proper investigation and adjudication of the circumstances surrounding the death of Hillary, their daughter.

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What happened to Hillary Gardee?

Hillary was found dead after she was shot on 3 May 2022. Her body was found in Mbombela, and a suspect was arrested days later. Two other suspects were arrested, and three men appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrates' Court on 9 May. Former Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the case could be politically motivated.

Godrich Gardee’s daughter's case remains unsolved. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

South Africans’ different comments created an engaging conversation on Facebook.

Lunga Dayimani said:

“To date, I haven't seen a suspended person who agrees with an employer's decision to place him or her on suspension. Always mind this.”

Mabongela D’bongs Mbonani said:

“Most of the whistle blowers were waiting for Mkhwanazi to renew his contract before they acted.”

Gudani Munjedzi said:

“One thing I have come to realise is that there is no unsolved murder case in SS. The police know but they are trying to make money out of those cases by taking bribes from the perpetrators.”

John Nkhumise said:

“I stand with the EFF on this one. I understand that the EFF and I don't drink from the same glass, but I will drink from one glass with them. We can't let the police do as they please to commit and protect criminality.”

Errol Stanley was devastated.

“This is really sad. If this can happen to a high-profile family like Gardee's, who are we? Apparently, they deliberately arrest the wrong people, knowing very well that the NPA will have to drop the charges, and the case goes cold. The corrupt police are our enemies.”

Godrich Gardee suspects NPA, SAPS cover-up

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gardee accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of a possible cover-up involving his daughter's case. He wrote a letter to the NPA on 3 April 2025 and criticised the handling of the case.

Gardee said that attempts to hold authorities accountable were met with deafening silence. He added that the NPA and SAPS are hesitant to pursue the case after three of the suspects who were arrested sued the State.

Source: Briefly News