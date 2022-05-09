The three men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters plan to monitor the court proceedings for the bail application carefully

One of the men arrested works in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature and the murder is believed to have been politically-motivated

MPUMALANGA - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters have gathered outside the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court ahead of the appearance of three men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee on Monday 9 May.

The EFF plans to monitor the court proceedings carefully after the three men were arrested over the weekend on murder charges. The accused were arrested in different locations and Gardee’s killing is believed to have been political

EFF members have rallied outside the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court ahead of Hillary Gardee's murder suspects appearing.

Source: Twitter

The 28-year-old was the daughter of former EFF Secretary-General Godrich Gardee and was laid to rest on Saturday 7 May. One of the men arrested works in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature, is a former Students' Representative Council president at the University of the Witwatersrand and a member of the People's United Democratic Movement, according to News24.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, describes the arrests as encouraging and said investigations are underway to find more people of interest.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele also suggested during Gerdee's service that the suspects are politically connected to the case, IOL reports.

Gardee’s body was found near a timber plantation about 40km outside Mbombela days after she was reported missing.

South Africans demand answers

Hillary Gardee’s death has sparked anger in the country and people want those responsible behind bars:

@bongzmessi wrote:

“No cover-ups. We want the truth.”

@khoza_bonnie posted:

“I can’t wait to see the killers of our sister #HillaryGardee get a harsh sentence.”

@MtwanaXabiso commented:

“I haven't deleted our last conversation. We shared jokes and advices. #HillaryGardee was such a humble person. She doesn't deserve what happened to her. No one deserve it. May her killers rot in jail.”

@OwenChipen added:

“If the court gives bail to the three suspects in the killing Hillary Gardee.Then people's patience is being tested and this will mean the court is not thinking the safety of the suspects. The community is very angry to keep them in custody until the end of the case.”

