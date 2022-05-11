The Economic Freedom Fighters want students who reside in the Insika Guest House in Mbombela to be rehoused

The Insika Guest House, where Gardee was supposedly held captive, belongs to Philemon Lukhele, one of the men accused of her murder

The University of Mpumalanga said it ended its contract with the guesthouse, which allowed students to stay there

MPUMALANGA - A guesthouse belonging to Philemon Lukhele, who is one of the three men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee, is set to be "evacuated". The Insika Guest House in Mbombela, which houses students from the University of Mpumalanga, is said to be the location where Gardee was held captive.

EFF leader Julius Malema referred to the guesthouse as a “house of horror” on Tuesday 10 May. Lukhele, along with Albert Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, face charges of rape, murder, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to commit murder.

They appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court and abandoned their bail application.

The University of Mpumalanga ended its contract with the guesthouse, which accommodated students. According to TimesLIVE, dean of students Paul Maminza said the university is taking the allegations against Lukhele seriously. Gardee was reported missing on Friday 29 April and her body was discovered on Tuesday 3 May.

Mpumalanga spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Donald Mdhluli did not rule out that more prominent people could be arrested in the coming days. He said the investigation into the case is still proceeding, IOL reported.

New information in court documents indicates plot to kill Hillary Gardee was planned months in advance

In a related story, Briefly News also reported while the motive for Hillary Gardee’s murder has not yet been revealed, her death was allegedly planned months in advance. The three men accused of murdering the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighter Secretary-General Godrich Gardee appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday 9 May.

Philemon Lukhele, 47, Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52, and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39, face charges of rape, murder, kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as conspiracy to commit murder.

