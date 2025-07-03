Anele Mdoda went on social media recently to relay her views about the award-winning series, Shaka Ilembe

The 947 radio presenter was seemingly left impressed by the Mzansi Magic TV show

Social media users relayed their thoughts on the show and Anele Mdoda's views about it

Radio personality Anele Mdoda praised the TV Series 'Shaka Ilembe'. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

What Anele Mdoda thinks about Shaka Ilembe

Seasoned radio personality Anele Mdoda took to social media recently to give an opinion on the multi-award-winning drama series, Shaka Ilembe.

The Anele and The Club on 947 star said on Tuesday, 2 July 2025, that she was impressed by the Mzansi Magic production. The series premiered on Sunday, 18 June 2023, and airs weekly.

"Shaka Ilembe is so impressive, man. Bravo," Anele said, adding a high-five emoji.

Check out the post below:

The successful show follows the life of Shaka Zulu and is led by Lemogang Tsipa and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who plays Queen Nandi (Shaka's mother). It is a star-studded affair, featuring the famous faces of Thembinkosi Mthembu, Dawn Thandeka King, Wiseman Mncube, Senzo Radebe and Zamani Mbatha, to name a few.

'Shaka Ilembe' received some love on social media. Image: Nomzamo Mbatha

Source: UGC

What Mzansi says about Shaka Ilembe

This would not be the first time the series received love from people. Users have always praised the production for bringing something new and fresh to the small screens.

@Zani_Baccari said:

"We truly have the best actors in South Africa."

@Mfayela_ gushed:

"It's amazing. Very good indeed."

@MaDhlomo_ said:

"Africans are hardly ever represented in an elegant way. Shaka iLembe is one of the few productions reminding the world that Africa is not just bold, it’s regal. It’s refined. It’s graceful. I like that. And I think that’s another reason why we keep watching the show."

@Rochelle__Meyer praised:

"Honestly, in terms of local productions? I don’t think I’ve ever watched anything as good as Shaka."

@Jamani_Khanyi said:

"I’m giving 10/10 tonight’s episode of #ShakaiLembeS2. I wish I could fast forward to Sunday for another episode of Shaka Ilembe."

@mollys_acc said:

'Guys, watching Shaka Ilembe is such a treat."

@officialcollinc exclaimed:

"Shaka Ilembe is absolutely phenomenal! I’m utterly captivated by its brilliant portrayal of South African heritage, weaving powerful narratives that resonate deeply. It’s an inspiring force, educating us younger folks on our rich history, fueling immense pride, and imparting profound cultural wisdom like a true masterpiece!"

@lisakhat_ responded:

"Shaka Ilembe is really premium television. I’ll never not be amazed by it. Give that thing an Oscar, man."

Number of g-strings on Shaka Ilembe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi Magic has shared how many G-strings were made for the actors of the Shaka iLembe TV show

The channel shared on its Instagram post on Sunday, 22 June, evening that over 5000 G-strings were created

South Africans and some of the actors in the popular drama series couldn't contain their laughter over the post and they warned the channel to cool it off.

