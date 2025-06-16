South Africans are excited as the wait is finally over and they get the chance to see the new season of Shaka iLembe Season 2

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced on social media that the debut of season 2 is finally here, and fans should be ready

Many netizens excitedly flooded the comment section with their reactions to the debut of this season

‘Shaka iLembe’ Season 2 debuted on TV. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Halala! The wait is finally over, and many netizens can now indulge in the highly anticipated drama series Shaka iLembe Season 2, which premiered on Sunday, 15 June 2025.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly announced that history was returning to TV as the multi-award-winning show came back for its new season just in time for the long weekend.

See the post below:

Netizens can't wait to watch Shaka iLembe

Shortly after, it was announced that the drama series would be premiering on Mzansi Magic Channel 161 on DStv, and many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's what they had to say below:

@sinazorh questioned:

"Guys, can I ask, will they upload all the episodes on Showmax?"

@popmzansi said:

"A fathers day gift."

@Zamayirh wrote:

"My excitement. Can you please ask them to give us 2 episodes just for today."

@Ezasembo commented:

"Yaaas! It’s finally here."

@Evannnna__ mentioned:

"I wish I had watched this sooner. So interesting."

What you need to know about Shaka iLembe season 2

While many fans were excited about the debut of the drama series' new season on TV, their PR Team shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

"Season 2 dives into his spiritual journey to become King. The journey is accompanied by his dreams, visions, and sacrifices, including the bold decision not to marry. We explore the mind and soul of a man driven by destiny but haunted by loss.

"Return In King Dingiswayo, portrayed by actor Thembinkosi Mthembu, he confronts betrayal from his nearest allies. Witness his encounters with Zwide (Wiseman Mncube) and his sons, as a fierce power struggle between kingdoms escalates into war. This leads to the decisive battle that ultimately brings the formidable Ndwandwe tribe down.

"The upcoming season delves into not only the creation of a legend but also the burdens accompanying it. It examines the sacrifices needed for unity, the personal toll of wielding power, and the resilient spirit of a people crafting their legacy. This is a significant South African narrative, presented with the grandeur and intricacy it has always merited."

Shaka iLembe receives praise from Mzansi

In a previous report, Briefly News covered fan reactions over actress Luyanda Zwane's beauty and immaculate acting skills.

The multi-award-winning drama series recently ended its first season with a bang, and fans were eager to see how the story would be carried out in the following season, which premiered on Sunday, 15 June 2025. President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised the show's storytelling as well as the values portrayed by Shaka in the series.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News