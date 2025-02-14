SA Reacts to the Return of Mzansi Magic’s Series ‘Shaka iLembe’: “The Zulus Are Back on Our Screen”
- The South African most-loved drama series Shaka iLembe returns for its second season
- Mzansi Magic excitedly announced the news of Shaka iLembe on their social media page, leaving many buzzing with excitement
- As many fans couldn't hold themselves, some flooded the comment section with excitement and their reactions
Social media has been buzzing with excitement as Mzansi Magic shared an announcement regarding one of their drama series.
Recently, Mzansi Magic shared on their social media pages that the series that made history by winning a total of 12 awards, Shaka iLembe, will be making its comeback to our small screen for another season.
The channel wrote:
"Siyagadla manje! 🌩️ Unveil a new chapter with new stars, characters, and plotlines. #ShakaiLembeS2 is coming soon. http://bit.ly/ShakaiLembeMzansi."
See the post below:
Netizens can't wait for the return of Shaka iLembe
Shortly after the news about Shaka iLembe returning for its second season, many netizens buzzed with excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@Lush_Beauty1 commented:
"NGIYABONGA! 🙌 The wait is over! 🌩️ Can't wait to dive into the new chapter of #ShakaiLembeS2! Who else is ready for the drama, suspense, and thrills?"
@Lungile_nje responded:
"Nithini kimi? uShaka uyabuya? Looking forward to seeing what season 2 has in store for us."
@BrunoSigwela replied:
"The story is recurring, I am so amped about the second season. I'm glad it is coming back."
@MissFabulous_ said:
"The Zulus are back on our screen and the fight continues."
@King_kokisa_ mentioned:
" #ShakaiLembeS2 Shaka iLembe is doing an incredible job bringing Zulu history to life. This season is going to be epic and I am waiting for Magwaza and Nandi to show up!"
Shaka iLembe receives praise from Mzansi
In a recent report, Briefly News covered fan reactions over Luyanda Zwane's beauty and immaculate acting skills.
The show recently ended its first season,n and fans were eager to see how the story will be carried out in the following season. President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised the show's storytelling as well as the values portrayed by Shaka in the series.
