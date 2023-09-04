Shaka iLembe is said to have been given the green light for another season

Multichoice has commissioned a second season for the popular Mzansi Magic series

Fans of the show are elated at the news and can't wait for the series to make a return

Mzansi Magic's hit show, Shaka iLembe is said to be returning for its second season. The news was shared by entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, who revealed that Multichoice has commissioned another season for the show. Fans were elated at the news and expressed their excitement over their show's return

Shaka iLembe returns for its second season

Shaka iLembe has been commissioned by Multichoice for its second season. Taking to his Twitter page, Phil Mphela shared the news with excited fans who couldn't wait to watch their favourite Mzansi Magic series.

The show ended on a very high note and received praise from viewers.

"Shaka iLembe renewed for another season. Multichoice has commissioned a second season of the popular series."

Fans react to Shaka iLembe's return

Viewers were ecstatic over the news and couldn't wait to start binging the Mzansi Magic hit show:

agobakwe_m said:

"Great decision. This is one great production, one of the best I have seen from Multichoice, and it should be delivered until the end. More and more South Africans need to know their ancestral and folklore stories."

TsakisaniM responded:

"Well deserved for a second season!"

delladelllabill posted:

"Need them to be done filming and editing by 19:57 pm on Sunday."

moadelekan added:

"Fantastic news! I thoroughly enjoyed Season 1 and cannot wait for Season 2. The snippet at the end of S1, showing Dingiswayo's lily-livered son going to his father's enemy, Zwide, to try to form an alliance by betraying his father has me on the edge of my seat in anticipation!"

ngcebs1 commented:

"What an amazing show!"

thabrrr said:

"As expected, this is a brilliant series."

Shaka iLembe receives praise from Mzansi

The show recently ended its first season and fans were eager to see how the story will be carried out in the following season.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised the show's storytelling as well as the values portrayed by Shaka in the series.

