President Cyril Ramaphosa learned from the popular drama series Shaka iLembe and shared the lessons at the Presidential Young Men and Boys Indaba

The politician revealed that he was in awe of the relationship between Shaka and his mother, saying that women need to be treated with respect

The president went on to say that men should exercise boundaries and treat women with recognition and equality to fight gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently learned valuable lessons from the popular drama series, Shaka iLembe that he shared at the Presidential Young Men and Boys Indaba.

The president referenced Shaka's relationship with his mother and mentioned that the most important thing that makes a good man is respect for himself, others and women.

President Ramaphosa references Shaka iLembe

President Ramaphosa spoke at the recent Presidential Young Men and Boys Indaba to discuss the combating of gender-based violence. He revealed how he wishes young boys and men would emulate the lessons he learnt from Shaka iLembe.

The president shared that the respect the Zulu king, Shaka ka Senzangakhona has for his mother, Queen Nandi, should inspire more men to be respectful of women. SowetanLIVE captured the speech:

"I am in awe of how Shaka respected his mother, how he treated his mother, and how he wanted to protect his mother at all times."

The president went on to say that we would go far as a society if men would treat all women with dignity:

"What it taught me is that if men can treat women in their lives with respect, recognition or equality, we will then go a long way. Young men and boys should use the image of their mothers and then transpose that to their relationships with other women they come across."

Ramaphosa stresses the importance of boundaries and education

The president continued his speech by addressing the importance of boundaries and consent, saying that men must respect boundaries.

"Young men and boys need to recognise that consent is important. Even saying things like ‘Wow, your breasts’ – men should know and understand there are limits.”

Ramaphosa went on to say that men should be educated about the negative impacts of misogyny and treating women as objects rather than humans. He said that fathers need to be good role models to their sons.

Mzansi reacts to the President's speech

The president recently had the country choose between listening to his BRICS speech or watching Shaka iLembe, which were slotted at the same time.

Now online users share their thoughts on the president's speech about combating GBV where many called him out for being an imposter:

JacquesMaree73 said:

"Haven't you just released a bunch of criminals from prison - including murderers of women - way before the end of their sentences? Have you had these conversations about GBV with them?"

tipedzemt commented:

"It's commendable Mr. President that you want to better the lives of your people. Nevertheless, I do not know why you find comfort in supporting a neighbour who is doing exactly the opposite of what you stand for."

Samankazana reacted:

"But you are busy promoting it in Zimbabwe. Mr Phalaphala respect us."

ElsaMalan8 responded:

"Little too late, don't you think? Look at today's stats."

kuzivamcPhill added:

"But you just endorsed Zimbabwe elections by congratulating Emmerson. I don't think your upstairs is still okay madala."

Island_Tribe17 posted:

"More useless talk and lies. Electioneering stunts!"

