The office of the presidency announced President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation tonight

Fans of the hit show Shaka iLembe were not pleased with the scheduled timeslot of the family meeting

Many took to social media to complain and say they would rather skip Ramaphosa's update on the country's foreign policy

Cyril Ramaphosa announced he will address the nation during the episode airing of Shaka iLembe. Image: @PresidencyZA/X and @lemogangtsipa/Instagram

Ramaphosa to address South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will take the nation into his confidence tonight at 8pm regarding South Africa's Foreign Policy and the upcoming BRICS summit.

BRICS leaders are expected to attend the summit that will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 22 - 24 August 2023.

Citizens torn between Ramaphosa's speech and Shaka iLembe

The announcement about the televised address upset Shaka iLembe fans who said they will be tuned to the Mzansi Magic channel 161 to watch their favourite series.

Many of them asked netizens to take notes so they can catch up on Ramaposa's speech after the episode ends at 9pm.

See the tweet posted by @Presidency below:

Mzansi discuss Ramaphosa's upcoming speech

@HeirOfZion stated:

"During Shaka iLembe? Sick."

@skhuw mentioned:

"Not Ramaphosa calling a family meeting during Shaka iLembe, rude rude."

@asanda_teedow said:

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will be speaking tonight, do keep us informed about what the speech was about. I'll be watching Shaka iLembe during that time."

@Brian93_ commented:

We are watching Shaka iLembe, ain't nobody got time for that Ramaphosa.

.@MereohleMD added:

"Can never miss Shaka Ilembe for this family meeting. Social media will update me after 9pm."

@JAHC1 stated:

"And I guess this will be a read statement (so why not just publish it), with no opportunity for questions from respected journalists?"

@SbuOfficial

"Haisuka, we'll be watching a series."

