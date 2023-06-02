The Presidency hosted a media briefing to clarify the claim that South Africa was looking for a different location to host the Brics Summit

This follows various media reports speculating that South Africa was considering a venue change to avoid arresting Russia's President Vladimir Putin

South Africans have shared varied opinions on South Africa's obligation to arrest Putin should he come to the Brics Summit

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has poured cold water on reports that the South African government is looking for a different country to host the Brics Summit scheduled in August.

South Africa has an obligation to carry out the ICC's arrest warrant against Russia's President Vladimir Putin should he attend the Brics Summit. Images: GCIS/Flickr & Mikhail Svetlov

Source: Getty Images

The Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated that South Africa remains the host and chair of the summit.

South Africa assessing options around hosting the Brics Summit

During a media briefing held on Thursday, 1 June, Magwenya stated that the government was discussing the various permutations of South Africa hosting the Brics summit, reports SABC News.

This comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) sent Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrest warrant to Justice Ministry, according to Mail & Guardian.

Earlier media reports indicated that South Africa was considering hosting the summit in China or Mozambique to avoid being compiled to carry out the ICC's arrest warrant.

China and Mozambique are not signatories of the ICC treaty. Magwenya told the media that the government has yet to decide how the Brics Summit will proceed.

@MbuyiseloMafil1 said:

"So, SA is scared of NATO, and its friends,"

@NqununuHQ said:

"Why is Mozambique being considered as a host? It is not even a member of BRICS. Take this summit to China. It is 2 months away. There's time to prepare."

@BetwaySolutions said:

"We need to remove ourselves from the ICC."

@muimbi_princem said:

"Putin won't even come to South Africa. People are busy cracking their heads for nothing. Please save this tweet. Putin not coming to S. A, he will do Zoom with the rest."

