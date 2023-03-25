The government is seeking "refreshed" legal advice on the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant issued for President Vladimir Putin

Putin is expected to attend the BRICS summit with other heads of state that will be held later this year in South Africa

The Russian president is wanted for war crimes and the kidnapping and deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia

PRETORIA - The government is getting legal counselling on President Vladimir Putin's arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

South Africa will be hosting the BRICS Summit in August and weighing if the state will be required to arrest Putin should he attend. South Africa signed the Rome Statute on July 17, 1998, and thus might be obligated to execute the court's order, reported TimesLIVE.

The arrest warrant was issued on March 18, and the Russian president is accused of abducting Ukrainian children.

Naledi Pandor emphasises SA's stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine

According to News24, the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor said on Friday that SA is worried about the citizens of Ukraine. Pandor added that SA wants to facilitate peace talks instead of choosing a side.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader (EFF) Julius Malema has also spoken up about the dilemma and stated that Putin is welcome in the country. Malema vowed that the red berets would ensure Putin's safety at the upcoming summit.

SA citizens on social media discuss Putin's arrest warrant

Mpho Makoela said:

"We better avoid war with the USA. Putin better not come here, sanctions will be the end of us."

Nhla Nhla posted:

"This will end in tears. Just wait and see the sanctions that will be thrown. I can see the Rand dropping to $1 ~ R50. Putin can join virtually on Zoom."

Sakkie Pretorius added:

"Taking legal advice, there is no legal system in SA. Criminals have more rights in this country."

Mthokozisi Khumalo mentioned:

"We can't be used as a trigger for World War 3."

Grace Sebake commented:

"SA should not bother themselves with legal advice, whoever wants to arrest President Putin should do it in their territory, not here."

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant leaves SA government with tough decision

