A mother had many in awe of her weight loss transformation. Images: @nolly_kay/TikTok, JGI / Tom Grill/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A mother took to TikTok to show the online community her incredible 35-kilogram weight loss transformation.

Noluthando Khoza, who goes by the username @nolly_kay on the social media platform, shared a throwback picture of herself weighing 108 kilograms. The TikTok video later shows that the human resources specialist made a stunning body transformation and currently weighs 73 kilograms.

In the video's comment section, the mother said she used the OMAD (one meal a day) diet and jump rope exercises, which she started in February last year.

Watch the video of Noluthando's fantastic weight loss transformation below:

Mother shares how she lost 35 kilograms

Noluthando's comment section was filled with congratulatory messages and people asking about her weight loss routine.

A supportive @let_abo wrote:

"You did that!"

When @leratod45 asked Noluthando how many skips she had done per day, the young mom replied:

"I started with 500 and moved to 1500 skips per day."

@unokwindla was curious to know what Noluthando was eating. The mom responded:

"I still battle, however, I manage my portions in my eating window and try to stay away from sugar and carbs."

Registered dietician explains the pros and cons of the OMAD diet

Kabelo Monama, a registered dietician, shares with Briefly News that the OMAD diet is a type of intermittent diet that allows one to consume only one meal a day within a one-hour window.

Kabelo adds:

"This diet does not specify what you are allowed to eat. You can have anything you feel like eating, as long as it's within the one-hour window and you fast for the remaining 23 hours."

While a positive aspect of the OMAD diet includes the fact that it will help you lose weight, Kabelo explains that one of the negative aspects is that it is not great for good gut bacteria. He continues:

"[It is] poor for the overall immune system of the body. This is due to the lack of variety in this diet which will fail to stimulate beneficial bacteria in the gut for overall health.

The registered dietician concludes:

"Remember, it is always advisable to prioritise sustainable lifestyle changes and consult with a healthcare professional for personalised guidance."

Source: Briefly News