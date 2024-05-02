A woman hilariously drank tummy flush during work hours and faced the consequences

The lady finished a whole bottle and later had to leave everything and rush to the bathroom

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the lady's situation hilariously funny

A woman shared a hilarious video of herself drinking a tummy flush at work and facing the consequences.

In the clip uploaded by @tumimokhesitumera, she announced to her social media followers that she was drinking a tummy flush. She showed the bottle and then drank all of it. Her colleagues were shocked, but the woman told them that it was not her first time drinking it.

She continued saying that it does not treat her badly. Moments later, the woman was captured running to the bathroom. She was struggling to hold herself, and her colleagues were having a time of their own, laughing at her.

Woman faces consequences after drinking tummy flush

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers find the woman funny

The video garnered over 241k views, with many online users finding the woman's situation hilariously funny.

@Thobeka Gwala Sigaga wanted to know:

"Can the kids drink it?"

@Zezetu joked:

"Yhooo why is the toilet in another province ."

@Zanana Mazaleni commented:

"Not this video coming up while I’m in the toilet because of Mist Alba."

@blackgoldilocs asked:

"Those toilets are giving hidden figures…why are they so far."

@thabeethuntsi said:

"Your colleagues laughing told me all I needed to know ."

@whitney9115 shared:

"My mom made me drink a bottle of misba, or I don't know if that's the name, nd we were on our way to CPT the nxt day, only later we found I wasn't supposed to drink all of it."

@Felicity loved:

"I love it ."

