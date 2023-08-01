An entertaining video of a young Mzansi nurse attempting to dance at work has gone viral online

The video posted on TikTok shows the woman dancing as her older colleague looks at her awkwardly

Many South African netizens were amused by the awkward moment and responded with funny comments

Being a nurse is a rewarding and challenging career. Nurses work long hours and are often under pressure, but they also have the opportunity to make a real difference in people's lives.

A nurse's TikTok dance challenge had her colleagues confused. Image: @tumie_thamae11/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young nurse took to social media to show off the reality of what it's like being the youngest employee at her workplace.

Nurses do much more than perform medical tasks. As a nurse, you can make a real difference in someone's life. You can offer hope to people, sometimes during the worst time of their life.

In a funny video posted on TikTok, @tumie_thamae11 can be seen attempting to do a dance challenge before the camera as her older colleague looks at her in confusion.

In the post, @tumie_thamae11 points out that her older colleagues can't relate to her participating in TikTok dance challenges.

Watch the funny video below:

South African netizens react to the video with funny comments

ramaselamapulaman wrote:

"Matron looks like a sweetheart ."

aya radebe commented:

"Waze wamuhle u-matron ."

pakie_pk replied:

"Matron kwenzekalani."

nqoh_phiri said:

"Lol, the matron is concerned about your state of mind ."

Keitumetse responded:

"The matron is like ‘kuya jiviwa EMSEBENZINI weeeehhhh’ ."

Zodwa reacted:

"Aba retire ngeke basimele."

