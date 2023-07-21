This humble Mzansi nurse burst with pride as she opened the doors to her private clinic

TikTok user @mmakomanem_ made her dreams come true and celebrated on social media

People showed their support to the inspiring nurse, reassuring her the struggles were worth it

This South African nurse has worked extremely hard to make her dream possible. Opening her own private clinic was a monumental milestone that deserved celebration.

This woman has gone through endless battles to make her dreams come true, and the day finally arrived. Image: (TikTok / @mmakomanem_)

Nurses go through a lot. Dedicating your life to helping others is a task deserving of great respect and appreciation.

Proud SA nurse shows off new private clinic in TikTok video

TikTok user @mmakomanem_ was once in a toxic working environment that had her in tears every day. Choosing to free herself from that, she is now the proud owner of a private clinic!

Take a look at this beautiful practice and all the hard work that has gone into making it possible:

South Africans praised the nurse for making her dreams a reality

This is a huge step that inspired many people. Knowing the struggles nurses in Mzansi face, people were overcome with emotion seeing this woman flourish! Many people took to the comments to show their support.

Read some of the comments:

DeMouza reassured her:

“The bullying and toxic work environment had to happen. It all worked for your good❤️I am very happy for you.”

Noz clapped:

“Well done my sister Ukwanda kwaliwa ngumthakathi.”

❤️❤️Nana❤️❤️ is ready to jump on board:

“congratulations please don't forget to tell us when you need employees....in HR, PA and admin.”

Nhlamulo Olly Baloyi was overflowing with pride:

“As I watch this for the 10th time…. Very proud of you. You paved the way.”

