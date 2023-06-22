A nurse took to social media to share that she resigned from her job while crying in a TikTok video

She said she needed to break free from the toxic work environment and prioritise her mental health

The heartbreaking 21 seconds footage gathered more than 3.7 million views from compassionate Mzansi peeps

A video of a nurse crying went TikTok viral. Image: @mmakomanem

Source: TikTok

One woman quit her toxic job and went online to celebrate the bittersweet moment. The registered nurse recorded herself crying and smiling in her car after she resigned.

Mzansi woman vents about resigning from her stressful job

She posted the video on her TikTok page @mmakomanem_, and it resonated with many viewers. The lady couldn't believe she was weeping and tried hard to calm herself down in the short clip.

She screamed and said she never thought she would break down in tears after pulling the plug on her stressful job.

"Why am I crying? Oh my God, I need to calm down. Ok, I think I'm calm now."

TikTok video of emotional nurse goes viral

The viral video moved SA TikTok users, and more than 8 000 people comforted the nurse in the comments section.

Many applauded her for not compromising her mental well-being and said she was brave.

Watch the video below:

South Africans praise the nurse for leaving toxic job

@thangi84 posed:

"I'm proud of you abaningi bayafa because basaba ukukhuluma."

@nonindaba920 commented:

"Futhi ufundilewhen we leave for peace we celebrate we don't cry peace is everything, my sister."

@therealkhanyisa suggested:

"Come work with me kwa research babe uzoba right. Phephisa."

@basetsanabassiem5 wrote:

"I resigned on the first of Jan. My mental sanity comes first. Sending hugs."

@mphoiri added:

"I resigned last year in May after thinking about it for the longest time. Was unemployed for 9 months straight after that. Started somewhere yesterday."

@smash224 shared:

"I think our profession is the most toxic. I have drafted my resignation letter a month ago. I'm trying to convince myself not to."

@molokowabogadi said:

"I need the strength to do that my job is very toxic to the point I cry every day when I open my room."

@gogoskhothen stated:

"That is the greatest step you to took, congratulations. Your freedom is everything ❤️May your ancestors and your God be with you.❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News