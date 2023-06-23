One lady was ecstatic to finally have her own home, and she made sure to take charge in front of her mother

The TikTok creator made a video showcasing her newfound freedom after securing herself a house

Viewers of the video could relate, and some shared their own stories of finally asserting themselves

A woman posted on TikTok to illustrate what real adulting means to her. The TikTokker proved that she can do as she pleases because she now owns a home.

A TikTok video shows a proud RDP homeowner smoking a hookah pipe even with her mother watching. Image: @lemo_lucia

Source: TikTok

TikTok viewers were fascinated by how her mother couldn't say anything as she pursued her heart's desires. The video showing her home on the short-form video platform garnered just over 20 000 likes.

Proud homeowner exercises her independence in front of her mother.

One woman @lemo_lucia was proud that no one could dictate her actions under her own roof. The lady decided to smoke hubbly while her mother could only watch in silence.

Watch the video below:

Other South Africans relate to TikTokker showing mom who is boss

People love to see parent-child interactions. This particular one was especially interesting because the woman was an adult, and many applauded her for living her life.

leonahmurenga wrote:

"Please enjoy this moment on my behalf. I can’t not wait to use that line on my mom."

zane_lelo commented:

"You laughing is killing me rn."

Lungile Ndlovu laughed:

"Lol, she looks so stressed."

ntombela shared her own take:

"I ate three chicken pieces my mom was like haibo I said this is my house gal."

Joan Ramela remarked:

"My mom is coming over for winter holidays I can't wait to wake her up at 6am and tell her I want to clean my house."

lesediramsley added:

"My mom was visiting me for April holidays and she asked 'when are you washing the dishes?' and I said 'wabona yanong obatla kego kobe ne?' [You want me to kick you out.]"

