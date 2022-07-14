A gorgeous woman took a huge step by leaving her parents’ home and could not be more thrilled about it

Twitter user @LowkeyPharm got the keys to her very first home and took to social media to drop the major news

People congratulated her and sat wondering when she’d be dishing out the housewarming invitations

Taking the step to move out of your parents’ house and fend for yourself is HUGE! One gorgeous babe just did it, and she couldn’t be more proud of herself and her new little home.

Twitter user @LowkeyPharm just got her own place, and she couldn't be happier and more proud of herself. Image: Twitter / @LowkeyPharm

While having your own place comes with a set of responsibilities you’d never imagine, it is a piece of freedom like no other – totes worth it.

Twitter user @LowkeyPharm took to social media with a snap of her front door, celebrating her independence and a new beginning. Babes, congratulations!

“I can officially send those “come over” texts!!…A place to call my own… The girl moved out of her mama’s house you guys!!.. Trust the timing!!.”

Social media users sit waiting on their housewarming invitations

While some called BS on the post, most were over the moon for our girl and cannot wait to get their invitation to the housewarming. People were already getting their cooler boxes out of storage, lol.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@shakwamba said:

“Big congratulations. Awe, mwakula mayo!”

@Charlielvlz said:

“I have a cooler box in case you want to throw a house warming party ”

@GabrielNjovu1 shared warning facts:

“If I never responded to that 'Come over' text, I wouldn't be buying diapers now ”

@SithembinkosiL1 said:

