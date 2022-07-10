A gorgeous up-and-coming Mzansi artist shared some hot news on social media, she bought a whole entire apartment

Twitter user @SheraTheDJ gave her followers a sneak peek into her new home, thanking God for the blessing

People helped the stunner celebrate her new and very first home, showering her with messages of congrats

Buying your very first home is a big deal! So, when a local up-and-coming DJ got the keys to her very first apartment, she took to social media to celebrate the blessing.

Twitter user @SheraTheDJ gave her followers a sneak peek into her new home, thanking God for the blessing. Image: Twitter / @SheraTheDJ

Source: Twitter

While a first home to some might be a humble shack or a small apartment, no matter what it looks like, it is a major move that deserves the hype.

Twitter user @SheraTheDJ just got the keys to her very first apartment and couldn’t be happier to have a space to call her own. Sharing the news on social media, babes dropped a snap of her keys along with a sneak peek of the kitchen.

Gurl, congrats!

“Shera Residence.

“My first home ♥️”

Social media users help the good sis celebrate her cute new apartment

People love seeing others level up. So, when they saw this cute post they ran to the comment section to decorate it with messages of congratulations.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@tboydaflame said:

“Congratulations DJ ”

@OkayMayandis said:

“Hao welcome. Hope you enjoy the stay ekhaya lethu.”

@Doggow_D said:

“Congratulations dear.”

@Ofentse_RS said:

