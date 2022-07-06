A video of a confident young lady standing in front of her fellow school pupils, busting some spicy moves, has gone viral

Instagram account @universal_piano_movementandamapiano_dance_rsa shared the vibey clip to their page

People love the fact that she walked up there with confidence and showed people what she is truly made of

It takes a whole bunch of confidence to stand in front of your school and shake what your momma gave you! A video of an inspiring schoolgirl doing just that has left the people of Mzansi clapping in pride.

A girl got her groove on infrot of her school and was caught on camera doing her thing. Image: Instagram / @universal_piano_movementandamapiano_dance_rsa

Source: Instagram

Dance videos have become a favorite among South African peeps, and for good reason – there are some talented people out there who deserve they hype they are receiving… just like this young lady.

Instagram account @universal_piano_movementandamapiano_dance_rsa shared a clip showing a school pupil getting the attention of her peers when she walks into the middle of a crowd and drops some fresh moves.

“Please Find her... She needs to come and collect her Followers”

The people of Mzansi scream out of pure excitement induced by her moves

This babe knows how to shake it and her confidence is contagious. People took to the comment section to hype the honey up even further.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@ufw.letty._ said:

“Too smooth”

@candycanegoalz said:

“She's from my town, Welkom.”

@sibusisomoroke said:

“Dlala wena maan ”

@zwarasproperty said:

“I like this girl tjooo!!!!”

Source: Briefly News