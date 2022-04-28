A South African school girl broke the internet with her video which went viral boasting over 600K views on Facebook

The clip shows her dressed in her uniform demonstrating the popular Umlando dance moves on a road as her peers watch in awe

Entertained cyber citizens flooded the post with love as they shared comments admiring her natural talent

The Umlando dance challenge took social media by storm at the start of this year and it is still quite the banger. A video of a school girl breaking it down to the popular jam was recently shared online and cyber citizens are loving it!

A video shows the girl dressed in her uniform demonstrating the popular dance moves as she confidently shakes what her momma gave her!

As the song goes: “Namhla Senz'umlando (Today we are making history)”, this young girl may as well have done just that for herself, as she broke the internet with her video that boasts over 600K views on Facebook.

Saffas flooded the Facebook post with love as they shared comments admiring her moves. Others were also sure to encourage her to remain just as focused on her studies too.

Lungi Mncube reacted:

“Beautiful. Don’t forget your studies too wenze umlando nakhona.”

UBab Mvuleni replied:

“Kanti le gang ifunda nini?”

Meshach Moagi commented:

“Steelcrest, what has it turned into? In our days we had order. Do you still achieve a 100 percent matric pass rate?”

Steven Mini shared:

“Ayi yabhenga wena saluti lapho.”

Mudau Ace Humbulani said:

“Ama 2000 don't have stress.”

Angellerkoleka Kidioh Deyidaniso reacted:

“Uyishayile girl.”

In a separate story, Briefly News reported on a Mzansi schoolgirl who jumped on the popular Umlando Challenge, and with over 5.7M views on TikTok, it is safe to say she has broken the internet.

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

In the clip posted by Siyabulela Masebe (@ceeyahdadj17) the girl can be seen on what looks like a school field as she dances along to the tune. She wins over the praise of her on-looking audience who cheer her on as she confidently does her thing.

