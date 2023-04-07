A powerhouse mom residing in Hammanskraal is grinding hard to give her daughter an amazing life

The strong young woman produces and delivers sauces door to door, sells lingerie, snack packs, and much more, using her Sassa money to start her brand

Talking to Briefly News, Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo reflected on her dreams of being a millionaire and her deep desire to create employment for others

One single momma from Hammanskraal knows what she wants in life and doesn’t mind grinding hard for herself and her daughter.

Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo put her Sassa money to good use and now she is a thriving businesswoman. Image: Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo/Supplied.

Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo started a business in 2018, selling sauces, lingerie, snack packs, and more under the brand name ‘Diamond’. She used her Sassa grant money to start the enterprise.

The young hustler was honoured in a post on the Kasi Economy Facebook page that commended the entrepreneur for marketing her sauces from door to door using a simple wheelbarrow because of a lack of transport.

Here is the post, which left many people inspired:

Briefly News had the privilege of chatting to Nelisiwe, who opened up about her various business endeaours and how important it was for her to provide for her little girl:

“I started my business after the birth of my daughter because the struggle was real. I'm a single mom. I had to do something [and started the] Diamond Lingerie and Diamond Sauce [brands].”

Single mom who delivers sauce door to door shares secret to success

The supermom noted that hard work and keeping her eyes on the prize were key to her success and growth as an entrepreneur:

“The secret is to manifest what you desire and believe that what you want, you already have. I believe that as long as you are good at something, you shouldn't wait to go out there and give people your products.”

In addition to marketing products, Nelisiwe is also a tour guide and is in the recycling business.

The multitalented lady makes tomato, chilli, and barbeque sauces and explains that she manufactures the products herself:

“I did consumer studies at school. I know how to mix spices and how the production works.”

The strong entrepreneur explains that her dad was a wonderful motivator because of the support he showered her with:

“When I was a little girl, my father used to tell me how beautiful I was. He doesn't address me as a pending millionaire but as a millionaire. As a child, what I spoke about became the idea of my dreams.

“[I want to open] at least eight businesses so that I can create jobs. I'm not good at working at for someone, but if I could help other families, I would be at my happiest.”

Nelisiwe is working hard to make her deepest desires a reality:

“I'm just a girl who has a dream about being a millionaire.”

