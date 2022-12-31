Being a single mother is tough, especially when one receives little to no support from a partner who can share the load

However, some moms use the adversity and strife they face as motivation to create better lives for themselves and their kids

In 2022, Briefly News has reported on several successful mothers who started businesses from nothing and continue to strive for success

We peek at just four caring mommas we have had the privilege of profiling who slay as farmers, bakers, and more

Being a single parent is tough and comes with its fair share of challenges, especially when there is little support provided to help raise the child.

Four single moms striving with their businesses. Image: Ncikazi Dyakopu/Facebook, Nandi Hlungwani/Facebook, ncumisa_farmer/Instagram and Nikita MakaLelothando Mentjies/Facebook.

However, some parents take their strife and turn their pain into success through hard work, determination, and sheer perseverance.

In 2022, Briefly News had the privilege of featuring many mothers who hustled hard and became entrepreneurs.

We reflect on just four of the inspiring stories of hard-hustling mompreneurs we’ve had the honour of telling this year.

Eastern Cape mom hustles hard with laundromat and hopes to one day build home for son

Nikita Mentjies from Eastern Cape is a mother to a newborn son who has big dreams for the future.

The 30-year-old who retails clothes realised her salary wouldn’t be enough to support her child and decided to start a laundromat to supplement her income.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the supermom opened up about having a separate premises for her business.

The loving parent also dreams of one day having enough money to build a lovely home for her little boy.

This is the type of determination we at Briefly News find incredibly inspiring!

Mom of 4 runs bakery and strives to create a good life for her kids

A mother of four children from the Eastern Cape is determined to create a great life for her children and save them from a life of poverty.

Despite facing many ups and downs with her enterprise and being forced to close down a few times, Ncikazi Dyakopu is continuing the fight for success.

Catching up with Briefly News recently, the strong woman explained that while she is still struggling with her business, she’ll never throw in the towel.

The 33-year-old never wants her kids to go to bed hungry. Ncikazi is one momma who knows what she wants in life!

Innovative single mom manufactures washing powder and employs 7 women with biz

A hard-working mother residing in Johannesburg started her own business producing washing powder from scratch.

Nandi Hlungwani hustles hard and runs her company after hours and on the weekend while having a full-time job as a digital communications intern.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the mom of one noted that she’d love to expand her business and have her products compete with leading brands.

Cape Town farmer who shut down fast-food business thrives as farmer

A young momma from Cape Town runs her own veg and chicken farm and has achieved so much in only two years.

In 2022, Ncumisa Mkabile was forced to shut down her fast-food business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that didn’t stop her from striving to put food on the table and the perseverant mom started farming instead.

Ncumisa is innovative, resilient, and a great example to all young women!

Women’s Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

In another inspiring story about a smart woman, Briefly News also wrote about a mom of three little ones who was excited about bagging her PhD in Rhetoric Studies from UCT.

During her candidature, Sisanda Nkoala juggled being a mom, wife, and lecturer at CPUT.

The newly minted doctor also uses her position to support young women of colour who are aspirant researchers. The lovely lady has so much to offer the world of academia.

