A loving mom who manufactures washing powder is reaping the rewards of using her 24 hours well

Nandi Hlungwani only started operating in July 2022 and has already moved into an official workspace away from her residence

Speaking to Briefly News, the single mother says she hopes to see her products on the shelves with leading brands soon

One hard-working single mother residing in Johannesburg is beaming because of her washing powder business' progress.

Nandi Hlungwani is making big moves with her washing powder biz. Image: Nandi Hlungwani.

While Nandi Hlungwani only started operating in July 2022, she has big dreams and recently moved her business to Lombardy East, to a space separate from her home.

Briefly News previously wrote about the 25-year-old being inspired to start the Nad Wash business while studying E-Commerce Marketing at Chongqing College of Architecture and Technology in China.

The entrepreneur received R25 000 in donations from South Africans to obtain her exit certificate and a temporary passport to return home.

She wanted to use her business to benefit her community and finally decided to produce washing powder.

Now, in a follow-up exclusive interview with Briefly News, the entrepreneur says the move to a new location has benefited Nad Wash and her personal life immensely:

“I feel good about the move because it gives me time to think. I like that the business space is separate from my residence. [My home] is no longer congested.

“Production taking place in my home wasn’t healthy for my son, especially with the dust. Now I have time to think clearly as I travel to my business.”

The mom-of-one is super busy and has a side hustle as a graphic designer while working as a digital communications intern and running her business after hours and on weekends.

Nandi employs seven ladies who work in shifts and plans to grow her business and run it on a full-time basis:

“My biggest goal is to open a bigger factory and to get my product on the shelves, which is something I am currently working on.”

The ambitious woman notes she uses her 24 hours wisely and wants Nad Wash to compete with leading washing powder brands one day.

Nandi advises single moms who want to start businesses to use all their energy to fight for their dreams:

“Go for it. If you believe in something, even with the little fight that you have, just do it. It won’t be easy, but at the end of the day, take the risk, it might work in your favour.”

Source: Briefly News