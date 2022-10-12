A young Cape Town woman made Mzansi proud when she was announced as the South African Rise winner of 2022

The programme offers lifelong support to young leaders around the globe and affords them opportunities to change the world

South African winner, 17-year-old Ruby McCulloch’s project focused on food security and water conservation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

At just 17 years old, Ruby McCulloch flew the South African flag high when she was announced one of the winners in a global programme.

Ruby McCulloch's investigation focused on water conservation and food security. Image: Ruby McCulloch/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The young Capetonian was named the global Rise programme winner in South Africa for 2022.

As one of the winners, the 17-year-old will have access to need-based scholarships for university, mentorship, career services and funding to start a social enterprise.

McCulloch is the only South African victor. The Parklands College Grade 11 pupil investigated which soaps negatively affect plant growth to determine which types of greywater people could use to water their crops.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Talking to Briefly News, Ruby explains the Cape Town drought in 2018 was just one of the factors that impacted her interest in the project:

“I have always been passionate about plant biology. I loved learning about water conservation but never considered researching it.

My interest was sparked by a simple question I kept finding myself asking: ‘How does greywater affect plants?’.

"This question just happened to encompass food security and water conservation areas.”

Ruby's findings benefit household gardens and crops grown in areas of drought. Now, people can determine which greywater they can use on their plants.

The Eskom Science Expo introduced Ruby to the Rise programme. It was the first time the youngster had seen a competition like this:

“It was unique in the way that every applicant could make their own project based on their passions for helping others and submit video responses during each phase of the programme.”

Ruby has always been an eco-warrior

McCulloch comes from a family of environmentally conscious people who try to lead a sustainable life:

“We actively recycle and reuse greywater and try save electricity. We make EcoBricks and try avoid single-use plastics.”

The ambitious young woman has big dreams for the future and hopes to lead a life of service. Ruby dreams of living a purpose-filled life:

“At this point, medicine is calling my name. I want to have a career that involves helping people while also being able to learn a lot.

"Although, I also have my eye on biology and genetics.”

Limpopo mom of 3 goes from rocking heels in bank to working with trash at recycling biz: “I have no regrets”

In another inspiring story, Briefly News reported that a loving mother is doing the most with a recycling business.

Lizar Maluleke wanted to make more money to care for her three children.

The Limpopo resident gave up rocking high heels in an aircon-filled office to take on the world of recycling.

Maluleke is happy to be her own boss because she has more time for her children, especially her disabled son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News