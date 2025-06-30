Big Zulu recently shared some cool pictures with his son that had social media amazed

The rapper/ music executive and his little man, now dubbed "Small Zulu," went out to a race track and showed off their cool bikes and gear

Mzansi is loving the present father content, and admires Big Zulu and his son's relationship

Big Zulu and his son went to a race track with their bikes. Images: bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Fans said Big Zulu and his son are the epitome of father and son goals after seeing them out biking together.

Big Zulu spends quality time with his son

Rapper Big Zulu is not only active in the music industry, but he is also a dedicated parent who makes time for his children.

The Nkabi Records founder shared new pictures of his Sunday afternoon on 29 June 2025, spending quality time with his son Shaka at what appears to be the Spin Grid race track in Brakpan, Gauteng.

He showed off their bikes, while the Imali Eningi hitmaker rode a yellow race bike and his son had a smaller four-wheeler.

Big Zulu and his son went biking together. Image: bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

They wore matching biking gear and bonded through a clear love for biking and living life on the wild side.

This comes months after the rapper was involved in a near-fatal car crash on 26 January that sent him to the hospital. However, it's clear that he has fully recovered and is ready to hit the road again.

"Nkabi Nation nibe ne Sunday emnandi. Nginifisela konke okuhle. Uthando Lunye."

Here's what Mzansi said about Big Zulu's pictures

South Africans love the father-son content and praised Big Zulu for being a present dad:

KabeloWorldWidz praised Big Zulu and his son:

"Picture perfect. It’s beautiful to see a picture of a father and son."

NormaMansoor wrote:

"Like father, like son. He’s a little giant already."

r0timi_jnr said:

"A father being with his children is what we love to see."

ZamakonkeK was stunned:

"Wow, Big Zulu has a son? They really look alike."

Melo_Malebo was impressed:

"Men raising their children is so on brand now. It’s so beautiful to see."

Mzansi praised Big Zulu for spending quality time with his son. Image: bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Bonny_Swarez declared:

"Children need their father's presence, not just their money."

bmpudumosol commented:

"Priceless moment right there."

OdnilGames_ added:

"I admire present fathers."

LonwaboLumko joked:

"Big Zulu and Small Zulu."

sisamuta responded:

"This is so cute! Present fathers indeed."

Sizwe "Reason" Alakine lifts the lid on how many kids he has

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Alakine explaining how many children he has.

This comes after the Amapiano star, formerly rapper Reason, was bashed for having multiple baby mamas, and he decided to clear the air by explaining his situation.

However, social media users advised him to ignore the trolls and the need for online validation and just focus on raising his children:

starvahlover said:

“If you need internet applause for being around someone else’s kid, maybe it’s not about the child, it’s about your ego. Real fathers don’t broadcast good deeds for clout. They do the work in silence, without needing validation."

Source: Briefly News